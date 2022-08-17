https://sputniknews.com/20220817/canada-uk-us-rank-as-states-having-biggest-problems-with-mounting-debt---report-1099704840.html

The report analyzed global data using several debt-related factors, including credit card ownership, household debt and government debt in order determine which countries have the highest level of debt.In addition, Canada has the highest credit card ownership and household debt, the report said.The United Kingdom's overall debt score is 7.92, while the United States came in third place, having received an overall debt score of 7.75, the report said.Similarly, the United States ranked in the top ten countries for debt and credit-related searches, government debt and credit card ownership, the report added.The United States ranks sixth in credit card ownership at 66.70% and fifth in terms of debt-to-GDP that stands at 108.8%, according to the report.The Congressional Budget Office projected in late July that the US federal debt will reach 185% of GDP by 2052.

