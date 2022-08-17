https://sputniknews.com/20220817/asset-freezing-deprives-afghanistan-of-chance-to-defeat-drug-production---russian-ministry-1099679103.html

Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry

Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The freezing of Afghan assets by the West paralyzed the country's banking sector and related sectors of the economy; this could deprive... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T03:22+0000

2022-08-17T03:22+0000

2022-08-17T03:22+0000

taliban

afghanistan

asset freeze

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099546269_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a9e245402404b9e632fc7a8c05d9520.jpg

He noted that back in May 2021, before the US troops left Afghanistan, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko stated in a report that the country was close to a humanitarian disaster."In these most difficult conditions, the cultivation of opium poppy and the production of drugs remain almost the only source of income for the Afghan population. Given the drought, the lack of seeds and fertilizers, the prospects for their replacement with legal crops can hardly be seen," the diplomat said.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taliban, afghanistan, asset freeze