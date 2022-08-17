International
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/asset-freezing-deprives-afghanistan-of-chance-to-defeat-drug-production---russian-ministry-1099679103.html
Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry
Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The freezing of Afghan assets by the West paralyzed the country's banking sector and related sectors of the economy; this could deprive... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T03:22+0000
2022-08-17T03:22+0000
taliban
afghanistan
asset freeze
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099546269_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a9e245402404b9e632fc7a8c05d9520.jpg
He noted that back in May 2021, before the US troops left Afghanistan, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko stated in a report that the country was close to a humanitarian disaster."In these most difficult conditions, the cultivation of opium poppy and the production of drugs remain almost the only source of income for the Afghan population. Given the drought, the lack of seeds and fertilizers, the prospects for their replacement with legal crops can hardly be seen," the diplomat said.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099546269_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f68449fbfcce8575e1ea06037b4648ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taliban, afghanistan, asset freeze
taliban, afghanistan, asset freeze

Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry

03:22 GMT 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Lillian SuwanrumphaThis photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a cholera patient resting in a ward at the Musa Qala District Hospital in Musa Qala, Helmand.
This photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a cholera patient resting in a ward at the Musa Qala District Hospital in Musa Qala, Helmand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Lillian Suwanrumpha
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The freezing of Afghan assets by the West paralyzed the country's banking sector and related sectors of the economy; this could deprive Afghanistan of the chance to abandon drug production, the director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Tarabrin, told Sputnik.
He noted that back in May 2021, before the US troops left Afghanistan, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko stated in a report that the country was close to a humanitarian disaster.
"At least 23 million people were in need of urgent food assistance. Add to this the freezing of Afghanistan's financial assets by Western countries, which ensured the paralysis of not only the banking industry, but also related industry and agriculture," Tarabrin said.
"In these most difficult conditions, the cultivation of opium poppy and the production of drugs remain almost the only source of income for the Afghan population. Given the drought, the lack of seeds and fertilizers, the prospects for their replacement with legal crops can hardly be seen," the diplomat said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала