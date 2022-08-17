International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/apple-asks-staff-to-head-back-to-the-office--for-at-least-three-days-a-week-1099677668.html
Apple Asks Staff to Head Back to the Office- For at Least Three Days a Week
Apple Asks Staff to Head Back to the Office- For at Least Three Days a Week
Apple employees were first sent a memo in June of last year, with the company proposing a return to the office for three days a week in an attempt to reconnect... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T01:48+0000
2022-08-17T01:48+0000
science & tech
apple
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg
Apple has told employees to head back to the office at least three times a week starting in September. Employees who work at the company’s headquarters named “Apple Park,” which is located in Cupertino, California, will be heading back for Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day that is to be chosen by the employees themselves."I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built," he added.Ian Goodfellow, who worked as Apple’s director of machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence (AI), quit Apple and began working for Google’s DeepMind division shortly after. Goodfellow said he left Apple after Cook sent a memo pushing for employees to return to the office.Despite losing one of their top executives, Apple is still pursuing their three day work week policy as the multibillion dollar company, which creates handheld gadgets such as the iPhone— which are used by more than 113 million persons in the United States alone—may view meeting in-person as their preferred approach in familiarizing their employees with the products they create.Over the summer, Apple was requesting employees to meet just two days a week. The plan to bump those meetings up to three times a week was delayed in May because of rising COVID-19 cases.Still, Apple’s request to have employees enter the office just three days a week is less demanding when compared to other tech giants such as Tesla, whose chief executive Elon Musk told employees to spend a “minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” or else they would be fired.
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/apple-reportedly-warns-suppliers-to-avoid-taiwan-labeling-amid-fears-of-trade-barriers-1098297423.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_163:0:2763:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_dd680bd4a919f87a7873c33abcddcd29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apple, business
apple, business

Apple Asks Staff to Head Back to the Office- For at Least Three Days a Week

01:48 GMT 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderIn this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
International
India
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Apple employees were first sent a memo in June of last year, with the company proposing a return to the office for three days a week in an attempt to reconnect employees with each other. Apple’s push for a return-to-office policy has already cost them a top executive who left the company for Google, citing a need for “more flexibility.”
Apple has told employees to head back to the office at least three times a week starting in September. Employees who work at the company’s headquarters named “Apple Park,” which is located in Cupertino, California, will be heading back for Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day that is to be chosen by the employees themselves.
“For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.
"I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built," he added.
A Chinese customer sets up her new iPhone 7 during the opening sale launch at an Apple store in Shanghai - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Apple Reportedly Warns Suppliers to Avoid 'Taiwan' Labeling Amid Fears of ‘Trade Barriers'
6 August, 08:00 GMT
Ian Goodfellow, who worked as Apple’s director of machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence (AI), quit Apple and began working for Google’s DeepMind division shortly after. Goodfellow said he left Apple after Cook sent a memo pushing for employees to return to the office.
“I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” Goodfellow wrote in a goodbye note to his coworkers.
Despite losing one of their top executives, Apple is still pursuing their three day work week policy as the multibillion dollar company, which creates handheld gadgets such as the iPhone— which are used by more than 113 million persons in the United States alone—may view meeting in-person as their preferred approach in familiarizing their employees with the products they create.
Over the summer, Apple was requesting employees to meet just two days a week. The plan to bump those meetings up to three times a week was delayed in May because of rising COVID-19 cases.
Still, Apple’s request to have employees enter the office just three days a week is less demanding when compared to other tech giants such as Tesla, whose chief executive Elon Musk told employees to spend a “minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” or else they would be fired.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала