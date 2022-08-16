https://sputniknews.com/20220816/woman-with-cancer-diagnosis-gets-part-of-her-tongue-removed--remade-from-thigh-muscle---report-1099658293.html

Woman With Cancer Diagnosis Gets Part of Her Tongue Removed & Remade From Thigh Muscle - Report

Woman With Cancer Diagnosis Gets Part of Her Tongue Removed & Remade From Thigh Muscle - Report

The woman initially experienced early signs of cancer in 2018, as she started to get recurring ulcers and was feeling "run down." However, she kept ignoring... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T14:48+0000

2022-08-16T14:48+0000

2022-08-16T14:48+0000

tongue

cancer

cancer

cancer treatment

cancer

treatment

operation

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105323/81/1053238145_0:90:1921:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_7133b05f9d27736585fc91a7a013a19c.jpg

27-year-old flight attendant Charlotte Wester-Salter underwent a 9.5-hour operation to cut away a part of her tongue that was infected with cancer cells and replace it with thigh muscle, The Independent reported.After more than a year of having frequent ulcers in her mouth, Salter visited a dentist and general practitioner in 2020, who told Salter that they were being caused due to her wisdom teeth.But after her tongue developed sore white patches, she was finally referred to a specialist at St. Richards Hospital in February 2021, who discovered a tumor called a squamous cell carcinoma growing in her tongue and classified it as a type of head and neck cancer. To learn how to talk and eat with her new tongue, the 27-year-old is undergoing speech and physiotherapy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

tongue, cancer, cancer, cancer treatment, cancer, treatment, operation