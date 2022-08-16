https://sputniknews.com/20220816/video-of-indian-lawmaker-thrashing-catering-manager-over-food-goes-viral-1099642672.html

Video of Indian Lawmaker Thrashing Catering Manager Over Food Goes Viral

According to the legislator, locals complained to him about the quality of food being served by the catering manager and chose to conduct an inspection... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a viral video, a Shiv Sena legislator was seen slapping a catering manager for allegedly serving substandard food items to laborers in the Hingoli district of India's Maharashtra state.In the footage, the lawmaker, named Santosh Bangar, accused the catering service provider of not maintaining the prescribed standards in the government-sponsored midday meal scheme and serving poor quality food to laborers.Bangar was among the 40 lawmakers who rebelled against his predecessor and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray in June before joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government in Maharashtra.Notably, Bangar owed his allegiance to Thackeray during the initial days of the revolt before joining the Shinde camp ahead of the trust vote in July. Thackeray then sacked him from his position as Hingoli district president of the party.While Shinde may have managed to split the party, Thackeray remains the party president.

