https://sputniknews.com/20220816/uzbekistan-offers-to-host-sco-agro-industrial-conference-in-may-2023--1099642409.html

Uzbekistan Offers to Host SCO Agro-Industrial Conference in May 2023

Uzbekistan Offers to Host SCO Agro-Industrial Conference in May 2023

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has suggested to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that it hold an international conference on... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T08:56+0000

2022-08-16T08:56+0000

2022-08-16T08:57+0000

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

uzbekistan

world

agriculture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102624/84/1026248479_0:12:4291:2426_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6225a4e141f234a9938659ff5ea370.jpg

The second SCO Economic Forum is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent."We suggest that the international conference on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and on partnership opportunities be held, and we are ready to host the first such forum in Uzbekistan in May 2023," Voitov said at the economic forum.The issue of ensuring global food security is becoming more acute, including within SCO countries, the official added.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.

uzbekistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), uzbekistan, agriculture