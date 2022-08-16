https://sputniknews.com/20220816/uzbekistan-offers-to-host-sco-agro-industrial-conference-in-may-2023--1099642409.html
Uzbekistan Offers to Host SCO Agro-Industrial Conference in May 2023
08:56 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 08:57 GMT 16.08.2022)
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has suggested to member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that it hold an international conference on agricultural and industrial cooperation next May, Uzbek First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Aziz Voitov said on Tuesday.
The second SCO Economic Forum is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.
"We suggest that the international conference on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and on partnership opportunities be held, and we are ready to host the first such forum in Uzbekistan in May 2023," Voitov said at the economic forum.
The issue of ensuring global food security is becoming more acute, including within SCO countries, the official added.
The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. In July, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.