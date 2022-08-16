https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-will-continue-talks-with-russia-on-resumption-of-new-start-inspections---state-dept-1099670630.html

US Will Continue Talks With Russia on Resumption of New START Inspections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to engage with Russia through diplomatic channels on the resumption of inspections under the New... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We'll continue to engage Russia on the resumption of inspections through diplomatic channels," Price said during a press briefing.Price also said US sanctions against Russia are compatible with the New START treaty and do not prevent Russians from inspecting American facilities.Earlier this month, Russia officially notified the United States that it was temporarily withdrawing from inspection activities under the New START but will resume inspections once the issues are resolved related to anti-Russia sanctions that made it difficult for Russian inspection teams to travel to the United States.

