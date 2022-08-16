https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-will-continue-talks-with-russia-on-resumption-of-new-start-inspections---state-dept-1099670630.html
"We'll continue to engage Russia on the resumption of inspections through diplomatic channels," Price said during a press briefing.Price also said US sanctions against Russia are compatible with the New START treaty and do not prevent Russians from inspecting American facilities.Earlier this month, Russia officially notified the United States that it was temporarily withdrawing from inspection activities under the New START but will resume inspections once the issues are resolved related to anti-Russia sanctions that made it difficult for Russian inspection teams to travel to the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to engage with Russia through diplomatic channels on the resumption of inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"We'll continue to engage Russia on the resumption of inspections through diplomatic channels," Price said during a press briefing.
Price also said US sanctions against Russia are compatible with the New START treaty and do not prevent Russians from inspecting American facilities.
"US sanctions and restrictive measures imposed as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine are fully compatible with the New START Treaty. They don't prevent Russian inspectors from conducting treaty inspections in the United States," Price said during a press briefing.
Earlier this month, Russia officially notified the United States that it was temporarily withdrawing from inspection activities under the New START but will resume inspections once the issues are resolved related to anti-Russia sanctions that made it difficult for Russian inspection teams to travel to the United States.