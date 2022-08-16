International
US State Department Says Not Aware of New S-4-00 Deal Between Russia, Turkey
US State Department Says Not Aware of New S-4-00 Deal Between Russia, Turkey
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department is not aware of any new developments for Russia to provide Turkey with additional S-400 air defense systems, but... 16.08.2022
Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Moscow signed a new agreement to provide Ankara with additional S-400 systems."We're not aware of any new developments on this matter, our position on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is well known," Price said during a press briefing.
US State Department Says Not Aware of New S-4-00 Deal Between Russia, Turkey

20:02 GMT 16.08.2022
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems attend a military drills in Sverdlovsk region, Ural, in Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department is not aware of any new developments for Russia to provide Turkey with additional S-400 air defense systems, but the United States' position on the arms sale is well known, spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Moscow signed a new agreement to provide Ankara with additional S-400 systems.
"We're not aware of any new developments on this matter, our position on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is well known," Price said during a press briefing.
