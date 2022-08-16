https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-state-department-says-not-aware-of-new-s-4-00-deal-between-russia-turkey-1099670372.html
US State Department Says Not Aware of New S-4-00 Deal Between Russia, Turkey
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department is not aware of any new developments for Russia to provide Turkey with additional S-400 air defense systems, but... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Moscow signed a new agreement to provide Ankara with additional S-400 systems."We're not aware of any new developments on this matter, our position on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is well known," Price said during a press briefing.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department is not aware of any new developments for Russia to provide Turkey with additional S-400 air defense systems, but the United States' position on the arms sale is well known, spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Moscow signed a new agreement to provide Ankara with additional S-400 systems.
"We're not aware of any new developments on this matter, our position on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is well known," Price said during a press briefing.