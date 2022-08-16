https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-state-department-says-not-aware-of-new-s-4-00-deal-between-russia-turkey-1099670372.html

US State Department Says Not Aware of New S-4-00 Deal Between Russia, Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department is not aware of any new developments for Russia to provide Turkey with additional S-400 air defense systems, but... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Moscow signed a new agreement to provide Ankara with additional S-400 systems."We're not aware of any new developments on this matter, our position on Turkey's purchase of the S-400 is well known," Price said during a press briefing.

