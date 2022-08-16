https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-receives-irans-response-to-eu-proposal-on-nuclear-deal-studying-it---state-department-1099661368.html
US Receives Iran's Response to EU Proposal on Nuclear Deal, Studying It - State Department
14:52 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 16.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has received Iran's response to the European Union's proposal with regard to the nuclear deal and is studying it, the State Department said on Tuesday.
"We have received Iran’s comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU," a spokesperson said, as quoted by Axios.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Tehran had proposed to enshrine guarantees for the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal.
If the US refuses the restore the nuclear deal, it will not avoid consequences, the diplomat added.
In 2015, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran signed the JCPOA, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions, prompting Iranian authorities to respond by gradually abandoning their own commitments under the deal. In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached.