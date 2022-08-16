https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-ramping-up-strike-capabilities-in-asia-pacific-working-on-missile-deployment-russian-military-1099648468.html

US Ramping Up Strike Potential in Asia-Pacific, Working on Missile Deployment: Russian General Staff

The Pentagon is dramatically ramping up its strike capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, and actively working on the possibility of stationing ballistic missiles there, the Russian General Staff has indicated.Accusing the US of seeking to destroy the security architecture of the Asia-Pacific, the lieutenant general stressed that Moscow has no plans to create new 'dividing lines' in the region along the example set by Washington, and is ready to work and cooperate with all of the region's nations.According to the Russian General Staff's information, the US is preparing to deploy two multi-purpose brigades to the Western Pacific by the year 2028, with these forces equipped with long-range strike weapons, including hypersonic missiles with a range of up to 5,500 km."They will be able to defeat critical targets in the Far East, which poses a threat to the security of the Russian Federation," Poznikhir said. "An airfield and warehouses for the storage of nuclear weapons in the area of the Japanese island of Iwo Jima are being considered as a possible base for the medium-range missiles that are being created," he added.For his part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the Australian-British-US AUKUS alliance has the potential to develop into a military-political bloc cooperating with NATO and transferring joint nuclear planning and training to the region."The transfer of the practice of nuclear training from Europe will blow up the region. Although it can be assumed that this is precisely the goal set by the United States," Shoigu said, speaking at the Moscow security conference.Earlier in the day, US Air Force Global Strike Command reported on the successful test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California's Vanderberg Space Force Base equipped with a test re-entry vehicle. According to the Air Force, the test was conducted "to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and to provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."Also Tuesday, speaking at the Moscow conference and commenting on the continuing diplomatic fallout from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative trip to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned that "China cannot be tamed, we are not afraid of the forces of evil, as well as any enemies. We are determined and ready to fight with any enemy."

