US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces

BREAKING: US Ramping Up Strike Capabilities in Asia-Pacific, Working on Missile Deployment, Russian General Staff Says
10:42 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 16.08.2022)
© Tech Sgt. Patrick HarrowerAn Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:27 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to test its capabilities and demonstrate the readiness of nuclear forces, the Air Force Global Strike Command said on Tuesday.
"Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 16 at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent," the air force said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the test of the Minuteman III IBM was postponed to avoid escalation of tensions with China.
Back in April, the US postponed the test launch of this missile, citing attempt to avoid escalation of conflict with Russia.
