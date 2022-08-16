https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-conducts-test-of-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1099647785.html
US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces
US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to test its capabilities and demonstrate the readiness of... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T10:42+0000
2022-08-16T10:42+0000
2022-08-16T10:51+0000
us
military
russia
china
minuteman iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080918792_0:218:2866:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_3770614ae815943bcfc27cc9f927bf70.jpg
"Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 16 at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent," the air force said in a statement.Earlier this month, the test of the Minuteman III IBM was postponed to avoid escalation of tensions with China. Back in April, the US postponed the test launch of this missile, citing attempt to avoid escalation of conflict with Russia.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080918792_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4d96a4666e3f4a044a90d95fa326bd86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, china, minuteman iii
us, russia, china, minuteman iii
US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces
10:42 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 16.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to test its capabilities and demonstrate the readiness of nuclear forces, the Air Force Global Strike Command said on Tuesday.
"Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 16 at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent," the air force said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the test of the Minuteman III IBM was postponed to avoid escalation of tensions with China.
Back in April, the US postponed the test launch of this missile, citing attempt to avoid escalation of conflict with Russia.