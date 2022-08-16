https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-conducts-test-of-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1099647785.html

US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces

US Conducts Test of Minuteman III IBM to Demonstrate Readiness of Nuclear Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to test its capabilities and demonstrate the readiness of... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T10:42+0000

2022-08-16T10:42+0000

2022-08-16T10:51+0000

us

military

russia

china

minuteman iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1d/1080918792_0:218:2866:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_3770614ae815943bcfc27cc9f927bf70.jpg

"Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test re-entry vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 16 at 12:49 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent," the air force said in a statement.Earlier this month, the test of the Minuteman III IBM was postponed to avoid escalation of tensions with China. Back in April, the US postponed the test launch of this missile, citing attempt to avoid escalation of conflict with Russia.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, china, minuteman iii