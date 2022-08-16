https://sputniknews.com/20220816/uk-unemployment-rate-in-q2-remains-at-38-office-for-national-statistics-says--1099643553.html

UK Unemployment Rate in Q2 Remains at 3.8%, Office for National Statistics Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's unemployment rate in the second quarter of the year was 3.8%, the same as in March-May, the Office for National... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

The indicator coincided with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal.In the same period last year, the UK unemployment rate was 4.7%.At the same time, the average number of unemployed over 16 years old in the UK in April-June amounted to 1.294 million people, which is 35,000 more than in April-May and 306,000 fewer than over the same period last year.In annual terms, the average number of employed UK residents over 16 years old in the second quarter of the year increased by 489,000 to 32.792 million, while the proportion of the employed in the 16-64 age group was 75.5%.The average real weekly wage in the country including and excluding bonuses increased by 5.1% and 4.7% respectively in annual terms, while analysts predicted 4.5%.

