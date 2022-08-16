https://sputniknews.com/20220816/uk-applies-for-spy-plane-flight-over-russia-moscow-says-will-not-allow-this-1099660400.html
UK Applies for Spy Plane Flight Over Russia, Moscow Says Will Not Allow This
"The UK has filed an application with a flight plan for the flight of a UK reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 along a route that also runs over the territory of the Russian Federation. We consider this action as a deliberate provocation," the ministry said.The Russian Aerospace Forces have been tasked with preventing violations of the Russian airspace, it added.All possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will lie solely with the UK, the ministry stressed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has applied for a reconnaissance aircraft to fly above the territory of the Russian Federation, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been tasked with preventing any border breach, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.
"The UK has filed an application with a flight plan for the flight of a UK reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 along a route that also runs over the territory of the Russian Federation. We consider this action as a deliberate provocation," the ministry said.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have been tasked with preventing violations of the Russian airspace, it added.
All possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will lie solely with the UK, the ministry stressed.