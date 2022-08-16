https://sputniknews.com/20220816/two-decades-after-the-final-flight-of-the-concorde-the-next-supersonic-airliner-is-here-1099634129.html

Two Decades After the Final Flight of the Concorde, the Next Supersonic Airliner is Here

Boom Supersonic is showcasing their new Overture airliner, which its website says is the world’s fastest. The Overture intends to address many of the issues the Concorde faced during its time in use from 1976 to 2003.Unlike the Concorde, the Overture can operate at slower speeds, so it will not break the sound barrier until it is over the ocean. The sonic boom created when vehicles break the sound barrier led to complaints from those living near airports that hosted Concorde flights. The slower operating speed during take-off and landing will also make Overture flights safer.While the new plane will be significantly slower than the Concorde, topping out at Mach 1.7 (1.7 times the speed of sound) compared to the Concorde’s top speed of Mach 2, that is still substantially faster than airliners in use today and will cut the time for a flight from Tokyo to Seattle from approximately nine to four and a half hours.Thanks to the lower operating speed, along with the plane's design that includes gull-style wings and four smaller engines, the noise created during take-off and landing will be comparable to other long-haul flights. Boom says the Overture will be able to carry 65 - 80 passengers at a range of up to 4,888 miles.The company is also touting Overture’s ability to run on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which is part of its plan to get to net zero emissions by 2025. Many airliners already use SAF, though it is normally mixed with conventional jet fuel, much in the same way E85 Ethanol fuel is used in some cars. It is generally created with plant material, though sometimes animal fat is also used.However, SAF, which is nearly identical to traditional aviation fuel chemically, emits the same amount of carbon. What makes it more eco-friendly is that the plants used to produce it remove carbon from the air while producing oxygen. In theory, this means that the same amount of carbon is removed during production as is created when burning it.However, that reasoning is slightly misleading. Additional carbon is created when the fuel is refined and transported. Plants require space to grow and making room often requires removing plants that are already removing carbon from the atmosphere. An increase in demand could lead to more plantations and deforestation. There are also other environmental factors, like water use and biodiversity destruction. Still, SAF is preferred by climate activists over traditional aviation fuel, so Boom’s environmental pitch is not without merit.The new plane is already popular, with United Airlines indicating that they will purchase 15 jets once they pass safety and operating tests. Meanwhile, Japan Airlines says it has pre-ordered 20 Overture jets.The first Overture passenger flights are expected in 2026.

