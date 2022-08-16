International
Trump Says FBI Returned His Passports But Agents Took 'Everything in Sight' Like Criminals
Trump Says FBI Returned His Passports But Agents Took ‘Everything in Sight’ Like Criminals
16.08.2022
"The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn't happen in America!" Trump said on Tuesday.On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to recover materials linked to possible violations of the Espionage Act. Agents recovered materials labeled "top secret," according to a search warrant receipt.Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him and claimed to have declassified all materials present at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump Says FBI Returned His Passports But Agents Took ‘Everything in Sight’ Like Criminals

23:09 GMT 16.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI returned his passports after taking them during the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week.
"The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn’t happen in America!" Trump said on Tuesday.
On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to recover materials linked to possible violations of the Espionage Act. Agents recovered materials labeled "top secret," according to a search warrant receipt.
Trump has condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him and claimed to have declassified all materials present at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
