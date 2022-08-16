https://sputniknews.com/20220816/trump-is-being-investigated-under-the-espionage-act-1099633099.html

Trump is Being Investigated Under the Espionage Act

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump saying that the FBI stole his passports, and Albert... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Trump is Being Investigated under the Espionage Act On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump saying that the FBI stole his passports, and Albert Bourla the Pfizer CEO is suffering mild symptoms of COVID19.

Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Inflation Reduction Act, Homelessness, and The Perception of Biden's Old AgeAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Democrats Cry for Help with Illegal Immigration, Emergency Room Care, and Federal Mandates on StatesIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joel Segal about the accomplishments of the Biden Administration, the Build Back Better agenda, and the progressive base. Joel spoke to the poor messaging from the Biden administration and scientists involved in climate change. Joel discussed Biden's age and the public's perception of Joe Biden's age.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about education expenses for illegal migrants, Ukrainian refugees, and President Obama's immigration numbers. Andrew spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policy and the lack of illegal immigration deterrence. Andrew talked about the number of illegal aliens allowed into America by the Biden administration and the Biden administration called immigration laws 'racist'.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

