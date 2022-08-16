https://sputniknews.com/20220816/trump-is-being-investigated-under-the-espionage-act-1099633099.html
Trump is Being Investigated Under the Espionage Act
Trump is Being Investigated Under the Espionage Act
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump saying that the FBI stole his passports, and Albert... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T04:39+0000
2022-08-16T04:39+0000
2022-08-16T09:40+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
inflation
arizona
border patrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099632953_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_846a32ede3ffd41a702c1303840e1bb9.png
Trump is Being Investigated under the Espionage Act
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump saying that the FBI stole his passports, and Albert Bourla the Pfizer CEO is suffering mild symptoms of COVID19.
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Inflation Reduction Act, Homelessness, and The Perception of Biden's Old AgeAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Democrats Cry for Help with Illegal Immigration, Emergency Room Care, and Federal Mandates on StatesIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joel Segal about the accomplishments of the Biden Administration, the Build Back Better agenda, and the progressive base. Joel spoke to the poor messaging from the Biden administration and scientists involved in climate change. Joel discussed Biden's age and the public's perception of Joe Biden's age.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about education expenses for illegal migrants, Ukrainian refugees, and President Obama's immigration numbers. Andrew spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policy and the lack of illegal immigration deterrence. Andrew talked about the number of illegal aliens allowed into America by the Biden administration and the Biden administration called immigration laws 'racist'.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099632953_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ee12bd1a4c25d6083eb531e10c2ee46b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, inflation, arizona, border patrol, аудио
radio sputnik, the backstory, inflation, arizona, border patrol, аудио
Trump is Being Investigated Under the Espionage Act
04:39 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 16.08.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump saying that the FBI stole his passports, and Albert Bourla the Pfizer CEO is suffering mild symptoms of COVID-19.
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Inflation Reduction Act, Homelessness, and The Perception of Biden's Old Age
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Democrats Cry for Help with Illegal Immigration, Emergency Room Care, and Federal Mandates on States
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joel Segal about the accomplishments of the Biden Administration, the Build Back Better agenda, and the progressive base. Joel spoke to the poor messaging from the Biden administration and scientists involved in climate change. Joel discussed Biden's age and the public's perception of Joe Biden's age.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about education expenses for illegal migrants, Ukrainian refugees, and President Obama's immigration numbers. Andrew spoke about the Biden administration's immigration policy and the lack of illegal immigration deterrence. Andrew talked about the number of illegal aliens allowed into America by the Biden administration and the Biden administration called immigration laws 'racist'.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik