Three Passports and a President
Three Passports and a President
After the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week, Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to complain that the FBI “stole”... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
Trump's complaints led some on social media to wonder if the FBI considered Trump a flight risk, as the former president owns a plane and could leave the country at any time.After CBS reporter Norah O Donnell tweeted out that a DOJ official told her the FBI was not in the FBI's possession, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich posted an image of an email sent from a top Justice Department official Jay Bratt. The email stated that filter agents seized the passports and would be returning them.In the search of Trump's residence, FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were marked "top secret."
22:28 GMT 16.08.2022
After the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week, Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to complain that the FBI “stole” three passports.
Trump's complaints led some on social media to wonder if the FBI considered Trump a flight risk, as the former president owns a plane and could leave the country at any time.
After CBS reporter Norah O Donnell tweeted out that a DOJ official told her the FBI was not in the FBI’s possession, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich posted an image of an email sent from a top Justice Department official Jay Bratt. The email stated that filter agents seized the passports and would be returning them.
In the search of Trump’s residence, FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were marked “top secret.”
