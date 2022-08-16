Three Passports and a President
© Ted RallFBI Take Donald Trump's Passports
© Ted Rall
After the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week, Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to complain that the FBI “stole” three passports.
Trump's complaints led some on social media to wonder if the FBI considered Trump a flight risk, as the former president owns a plane and could leave the country at any time.
Wow. Trump just confirmed the FBI seized his passport.— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2022
A flight risk.
After CBS reporter Norah O Donnell tweeted out that a DOJ official told her the FBI was not in the FBI’s possession, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich posted an image of an email sent from a top Justice Department official Jay Bratt. The email stated that filter agents seized the passports and would be returning them.
This is how Fake News works, folks. Biden admin actively feeds half truths & lies that the media willingly amplifies—advancing a partisan narrative to attack Trump.@NorahODonnell, did your “source” read you this email? Did you bother asking if they indeed seized the passports? https://t.co/DlzkagN0ie pic.twitter.com/VwCU7DPCvg— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 15, 2022
In the search of Trump’s residence, FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were marked “top secret.”