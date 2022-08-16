International
Taliban Government Has Relations With Over 16 Countries - Official
Taliban Government Has Relations With Over 16 Countries - Official
DOHA (Sputnik) - The interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), has official relations with more... 16.08.2022
"These are the countries that have received our diplomats, and we have diplomatic relations with them on a practical level, so far without an official announcement of the establishment of relations. Russia is one of them. Some of them have embassies in Kabul," Shaheen said.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
International
India
DOHA (Sputnik) - The interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), has official relations with more than 16 countries, including Russia, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar’s Doha, Suhail Shaheen, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"These are the countries that have received our diplomats, and we have diplomatic relations with them on a practical level, so far without an official announcement of the establishment of relations. Russia is one of them. Some of them have embassies in Kabul," Shaheen said.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.
