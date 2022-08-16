https://sputniknews.com/20220816/sources-confirm-to-tmz-that-angelina-jolie-was-behind-fbi-lawsuit-against-brad-pitt-1099675009.html

Sources Confirm to TMZ That Angelina Jolie Was Behind FBI Lawsuit Against Brad Pitt

It was first reported in late April that Angelina Jolie was allegedly suing the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information on her ex-husband Brad Pitt... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that Pitt’s ex-wife, Jolie, was the one who filed a suit under the Freedom of Information Act in order to gain access to information from an investigation the FBI undertook on the 2016 incident; including why the FBI did not charge Pitt or obtain information that could be used in children’s trauma counseling.The FBI, instead of local law enforcement, was involved in investigating the case because it took place aboard a flight between France and Minnesota.Now sources are confirming that Jolie, 47, is the one who filed the lawsuit against her ex-husband, Pitt, 58. Sources close to Pitt claim that Jolie already had access to the information she was seeking from the FBI, accusing her of doing so in order to bring negative media attention to her ex-husband, whom she divorced in August of 2016 after citing “irreconcilable differences.”The lawsuit reportedly claims that Pitt had his hands on Jolie during the flight and at one point poured beer on her. Pitt also allegedly grabbed Angelina by the shoulders, shook her aggressively and yelled, “You’re f****** up this family.” According to Jolie, the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, who was 15 years old at the time, was grabbed by Pitt after he reportedly attempted to intervene. Pitt has denied Jolie’s accusation that he hit Maddox."It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” stated FBI agents who investigated the incident and met with a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.The divorce between Jolie and Pitt has been acrimonious. The two were together for ten years before they married in 2014, but divorced just two years later in 2016. Since then, legal battles have ensued involving custody of their six children, the selling of a share of the couple’s winery, and the FOIA involving the private jet incident.

