Russia Faithfully Fulfills Obligations as Nuclear State - Russian Embassy in US
Russia Faithfully Fulfills Obligations as Nuclear State - Russian Embassy in US
The Russian Embassy in the US has also warned Washington that "any steps to engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis...
The Russian Embassy in the United States has weighed in on some of the “sweeping rhetoric” of the Joe Biden administration regarding Moscow’s actions as a nuclear power amid the Ukraine crisis.It emphasized that Russia has faithfully fulfilled its obligations as a state with nuclear weapons and has made every effort to reduce nuclear risks.It also suggested that Washington was not in a position to accuse Moscow of “irresponsible” statements or actions regarding use of nuclear weapons, referencing US President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks on that score.The Embassy recalled that it was the United States that in 1945 had “subjected the peaceful citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to atomic bombings.”“This thoughtless "demonstration of power" claimed the lives of over 450 thousand people and practically wiped Japanese cities off the face of the Earth,” the statement underscored.It singled out Washington's steps aimed at “dismantling the long-standing system of arms control and non-proliferation,” as well as unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty.The exchange comes as Russia's Foreign and Defense Ministries have accused Western countries and international organizations of turning a blind eye to Kiev's "nuclear terrorism" via attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.Western media has been claiming that Russian forces, have been controlling the massive Zaporozhye NPP and its six reactors since March, have been attacking it themselves. While the plant's security is handled jointly by Russian forces and local authorities and police, the Ukrainian military have repeatedly attacked the facility using drones and long-range artillery.Local authorities and the Russian military and Foreign Ministry have accused Kiev of engaging in "nuclear terrorism," threatening not only Ukraine and Russia, but the whole of Europe with a nuclear catastrophe.
The Russian Embassy in the US has also warned Washington that “any steps to engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis would result in a direct military clash of nuclear powers”.
The Russian Embassy in the United States has weighed in on some of the “sweeping rhetoric” of the Joe Biden administration regarding Moscow’s actions as a nuclear power amid the Ukraine crisis.
It emphasized that Russia has faithfully fulfilled its obligations as a state with nuclear weapons and has made every effort to reduce nuclear risks.
“On Russia’s initiative, the principle of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war was confirmed at the bilateral level and within the nuclear "five" format. The START Treaty has been extended for a maximum period of five years. The dialogue on strategic stability, that was successfully developing before being "frozen" by Washington in February this year, has been restarted,” the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Telegram.
It also suggested that Washington was not in a position to accuse Moscow of “irresponsible” statements or actions regarding use of nuclear weapons, referencing US President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks on that score.
The Embassy recalled that it was the United States that in 1945 had “subjected the peaceful citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to atomic bombings.”
“This thoughtless "demonstration of power" claimed the lives of over 450 thousand people and practically wiped Japanese cities off the face of the Earth,” the statement underscored.
“Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries’ security and interests, which does contribute to an increase in nuclear risks. The US steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukrainian crisis are fraught with unpredictable escalation and a direct military clash of nuclear powers,” added the Russian Embassy.
It singled out Washington's steps aimed at “dismantling the long-standing system of arms control and non-proliferation,” as well as unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty.
“The US administration should take a closer look at it’s own nuclear policy instead of making unfounded accusations against the countries whose worldviews do not coincide with the American ones,” concluded the Russian Embassy in the United States.
The exchange comes as Russia's Foreign and Defense Ministries have accused Western countries and international organizations of turning a blind eye to Kiev's "nuclear terrorism" via attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
Western media has been claiming that Russian forces, have been controlling the massive Zaporozhye NPP and its six reactors since March, have been attacking it themselves. While the plant's security is handled jointly by Russian forces and local authorities and police, the Ukrainian military have repeatedly attacked the facility using drones and long-range artillery.
Local authorities and the Russian military and Foreign Ministry have accused Kiev of engaging in "nuclear terrorism," threatening not only Ukraine and Russia, but the whole of Europe with a nuclear catastrophe.
