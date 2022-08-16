https://sputniknews.com/20220816/pakistan-pm-offers-to-mediate-between-china--us-amid-taiwan-tensions---report-1099657061.html

Pakistan PM Offers to Mediate Between China & US Amid Taiwan Tensions - Report

Tensions increased after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on a controversial visit to Taiwan earlier this month. According to Beijing, her trip was a clear... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to mediate between the United States and China amid heightened friction over Taiwan, US media reported.Efforts to meet Taiwanese officials by a foreign dignitary are considered a clear violation of the One China Policy by Beijing: over the years, Beijing has urged the US to refrain from having direct contact with Taiwan's political leadership, including Prime Minister Tsai Ing-wen.However, Pelosi made a two-day sojourn to Taiwan in early August, becoming the first high-ranking official from Washington to visit the island in 25 years.In retaliation to Pelosi's visit, China began large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan.The Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping also sanctioned Pelosi and her family and suspended cooperation with the US in the areas of climate change, military-to-military dialogue, and six other fields.

