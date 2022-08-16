International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/over-100-dutch-farmers-arrested-for-disruptive-protests--police-1099673220.html
Over 100 Dutch Farmers Arrested for Disruptive Protests – Police
Over 100 Dutch Farmers Arrested for Disruptive Protests – Police
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a hundred Dutch farmers have been arrested since June for staging disruptive protests against the government's plan to slash... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T21:10+0000
2022-08-16T21:10+0000
world
dutch
netherlands
farmers
nitrogen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097887705_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3295471224ac346e330c799883222c1d.jpg
"More than a hundred people have been arrested in recent weeks for violations and crimes related to the farmers' protests," police said in a statement.Widespread protests began on June 22 after the government said farmers would face forced buyouts for refusing to slash livestock, which it blames for exacerbating ammonia pollution.Hundreds of angry farmers have been blocking highways and supermarket distribution centers with tractors and dumping waste on the streets. Police said more than 700 fines had been issued.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1c/1097887705_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_544ba3785e0e02b06428a69ee4782a7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dutch, netherlands, farmers, nitrogen
dutch, netherlands, farmers, nitrogen

Over 100 Dutch Farmers Arrested for Disruptive Protests – Police

21:10 GMT 16.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / RAMON VAN FLYMENA Dutch police officer looks on at two Dutch national flags with trucks and tractors in the background during a rally of the Netherlands In Resistance group sympathizers to support farmers, fishermen and truckers, on Dam Square in Amsterdam on July 23, 2022.
A Dutch police officer looks on at two Dutch national flags with trucks and tractors in the background during a rally of the Netherlands In Resistance group sympathizers to support farmers, fishermen and truckers, on Dam Square in Amsterdam on July 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / RAMON VAN FLYMEN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than a hundred Dutch farmers have been arrested since June for staging disruptive protests against the government's plan to slash nitrogen emissions, national police said.
"More than a hundred people have been arrested in recent weeks for violations and crimes related to the farmers' protests," police said in a statement.
Widespread protests began on June 22 after the government said farmers would face forced buyouts for refusing to slash livestock, which it blames for exacerbating ammonia pollution.
Hundreds of angry farmers have been blocking highways and supermarket distribution centers with tractors and dumping waste on the streets. Police said more than 700 fines had been issued.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала