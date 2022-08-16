https://sputniknews.com/20220816/military-supply-depot-in-crimea-damaged-in-sabotage-attack-russian-military-says-1099645649.html

Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says

Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says

A massive fire broke out at an ammunition storage area near the town of Dzhankoi, northern Crimea on Tuesday following a series of explosions, with a fire also... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T09:56+0000

2022-08-16T09:56+0000

2022-08-16T10:04+0000

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099645649.jpg?1660644267

The ammunition storage area in Dzhankoi Crimea was subjected to a sabotage attack, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced."On the morning of August 16, a military warehouse near the village of Dzhankoi was damage as a result of sabotage," the MoD said in a statement Tuesday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military