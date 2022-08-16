https://sputniknews.com/20220816/military-supply-depot-in-crimea-damaged-in-sabotage-attack-russian-military-says-1099645649.html
Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says
A massive fire broke out at an ammunition storage area near the town of Dzhankoi, northern Crimea on Tuesday following a series of explosions, with a fire also... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
09:56 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 16.08.2022)
A massive fire broke out at an ammunition storage area near the town of Dzhankoi, northern Crimea on Tuesday following a series of explosions, with a fire also seen at a nearby electricity substation. Ukrainian presidential advisors Mykhailo Podolyak hinted that the explosions were no accident.
The ammunition storage area in Dzhankoi Crimea was subjected to a sabotage attack, Russia's Defense Ministry has announced.
"On the morning of August 16, a military warehouse near the village of Dzhankoi was damage as a result of sabotage," the MoD said in a statement Tuesday.