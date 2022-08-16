https://sputniknews.com/20220816/lockheed-martin-chooses-bae-to-design-next-generation-infrared-seekers-for-thaad-1099675925.html

Lockheed Martin Chooses BAE to Design Next-Generation Infrared Seekers for THAAD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - BAE Systems has won a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeking technology for the US...

military

bae systems

lockheed martin

terminal high altitude area defense (thaad)

"BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeker technology for the THAAD interceptor missile," the release said on Tuesday.The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the US homeland and global allies from ballistic missile attacks, the release said.“THAAD is a highly effective system for mitigating high-speed missile threats and we’re making it more capable,” BAE Systems Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions Director Greg Procopio said in the release.Equipped with BAE Systems’ infrared guidance technology, THAAD interceptors will engage ballistic missiles and destroy warheads with kinetic force both in or out of the atmosphere, the release added.

