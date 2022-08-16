LIVE UPDATES: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports, Ankara Says

Ankara: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports

Five general cargo ships loaded with Ukrainian food products on Tuesday left the ports of Ukraine and are on their way to Istanbul under the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.



"Five vessels with a cargo of grain and corn have left the Ukrainian ports - two from Yuzhnoye and three from Chernomorsk," a statement read.



The ministry added that the Joint Coordination Center, established under the grain deal, will inspect four other ships that are waiting for their departure for Ukraine.



On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoye – were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.