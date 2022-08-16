International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/live-updates-five-ships-carrying-agricultural-products-leave-ukrainian-ports-ankara-says-1099636273.html
LIVE UPDATES: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports, Ankara Says
LIVE UPDATES: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports, Ankara Says
In late February, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T05:51+0000
2022-08-16T05:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
ukraine
russia
nato
us
conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078051_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ae848d14ff50601b0642c80b5e5946.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098078051_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_184d4bd2ca4cad629645e01da1d8ecfb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, ukraine, russia, nato, us, conflict, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports, Ankara Says

05:51 GMT 16.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
In late February, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help in defending themselves against intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
As the Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR continue advancing in Ukraine as part of the special operation, Kiev's forces regularly attack the Donbass territory, targeting civilians and non-military facilities.
Despite continuing hostilities, the shipment of agricultural products from Ukraine has been carried out in accordance with a deal arranged by the UN and signed by Moscow, Kiev and Turkey in Istanbul last month.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:14 GMT 16.08.2022
A stele reading Crimea - land of partisan glory near Dzhankoy in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ammunition Detonated in Crimea as Result of Fire, Russian MoD Says
06:13 GMT
05:59 GMT 16.08.2022
Ammunition Detonates in Crimea's Dzhankoy District, Local Authorities Say
05:24 GMT 16.08.2022
Ankara: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports
Five general cargo ships loaded with Ukrainian food products on Tuesday left the ports of Ukraine and are on their way to Istanbul under the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Five vessels with a cargo of grain and corn have left the Ukrainian ports - two from Yuzhnoye and three from Chernomorsk," a statement read.

The ministry added that the Joint Coordination Center, established under the grain deal, will inspect four other ships that are waiting for their departure for Ukraine.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoye – were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала