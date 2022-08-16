LIVE UPDATES: Five Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports, Ankara Says

As the Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR continue advancing in Ukraine as part of the special operation, Kiev's forces regularly attack the Donbass territory, targeting civilians and non-military facilities.
Despite continuing hostilities, the shipment of agricultural products from Ukraine has been carried out in accordance with a deal arranged by the UN and signed by Moscow, Kiev and Turkey in Istanbul last month.
