International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/lithuania-planning-to-receive-2-us-black-hawk-helicopters-in-2024---defense-ministry-1099671429.html
Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry
Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuania plans to receive the first two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States in 2024, the Lithuanian defense ministry said... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T20:22+0000
2022-08-16T20:22+0000
military
uh-60 black hawk
lithuania
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102496/22/1024962266_0:124:2464:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9243fa2a41793f7b6aba941521b714.jpg
"Lithuania will receive the first two fully prepared UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with additional equipment in 2024 when the Lithuanian army will have fully trained personnel to work with the new platform - pilots and ground support specialists, as well as maintenance and ground equipment," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that three US helicopters purchased by Lithuania in 2020 have arrived at a modification factory in Huntsville, Alabama for further modernization. According to the statement, these helicopters are designed to replace the Soviet Mi-8s used in Lithuania.
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102496/22/1024962266_144:0:2320:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_a352dd8e53988e2968ea2573f13d3410.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uh-60 black hawk, lithuania, us
uh-60 black hawk, lithuania, us

Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry

20:22 GMT 16.08.2022
© Flickr / Demon BrigadeUH60 Black Hawk helicopters
UH60 Black Hawk helicopters - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© Flickr / Demon Brigade
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuania plans to receive the first two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States in 2024, the Lithuanian defense ministry said on Tuesday.
"Lithuania will receive the first two fully prepared UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with additional equipment in 2024 when the Lithuanian army will have fully trained personnel to work with the new platform - pilots and ground support specialists, as well as maintenance and ground equipment," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that three US helicopters purchased by Lithuania in 2020 have arrived at a modification factory in Huntsville, Alabama for further modernization. According to the statement, these helicopters are designed to replace the Soviet Mi-8s used in Lithuania.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала