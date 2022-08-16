https://sputniknews.com/20220816/lithuania-planning-to-receive-2-us-black-hawk-helicopters-in-2024---defense-ministry-1099671429.html

Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry

Lithuania Planning to Receive 2 US Black Hawk Helicopters in 2024 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuania plans to receive the first two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States in 2024, the Lithuanian defense ministry said... 16.08.2022

"Lithuania will receive the first two fully prepared UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with additional equipment in 2024 when the Lithuanian army will have fully trained personnel to work with the new platform - pilots and ground support specialists, as well as maintenance and ground equipment," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that three US helicopters purchased by Lithuania in 2020 have arrived at a modification factory in Huntsville, Alabama for further modernization. According to the statement, these helicopters are designed to replace the Soviet Mi-8s used in Lithuania.

