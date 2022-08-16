International
BREAKING: Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says
Международный военно-технический форум Армия-2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
'Army-2022' Forum
Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the 8th International military tech forum Army-2022 is a major venue for showcasing arms and military equipment, as well as discussing innovative ideas for the armed forces. The forum is set to take place in Russia's Kubinka Air Base at the Patriot Expo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/kalashnikov-plants-in-venezuela-will-be-completed-despite-difficulties-rosoboronexport-says-1099643974.html
Kalashnikov Plants in Venezuela Will Be Completed Despite Difficulties, Rosoboronexport Says
Kalashnikov Plants in Venezuela Will Be Completed Despite Difficulties, Rosoboronexport Says
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The construction of plants for the production of AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles in Venezuela will be completed despite existing... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T09:42+0000
2022-08-16T09:42+0000
'army-2022' forum
russia
kalashnikov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104543/55/1045435558_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_931620d0505426e38d36bd037cf49f96.jpg
"The construction of the [Kalashnikov] plants is carried out by both Russian technical specialists and Venezuelan contractors. Despite the objective difficulties, the facilities will be completed," Mikheev told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Army-2022 forum in the Moscow Region.The contract for the construction of Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela was signed in 2001, but the facilities have not yet been launched. In December 2021, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that the start of production has been scheduled for 2022.The project was delayed by several criminal cases initiated over embezzlement during construction. In 2017, ex-senator of Russia's Belgorod Region, Sergey Popelnyukhov, who headed the construction company Stroyinvestingengineering SU-848 building the Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the theft of more than 1 billion rubles ($16.3 millions) from Rosoboronexport JSC. In 2018, the same constructor company's former financial director, Irina Pomeshchikova, was sentenced to three years in prison for fraud.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/space-station-jetboard--gut-totting-robo-dog-day-one-of-army-2022-expo-in-moscow-1099621313.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104543/55/1045435558_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a05c89d0b0f62a90daaf75a4be99cb54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kalashnikov
russia, kalashnikov

Kalashnikov Plants in Venezuela Will Be Completed Despite Difficulties, Rosoboronexport Says

09:42 GMT 16.08.2022
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAK-74 assault rifle
AK-74 assault rifle - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The construction of plants for the production of AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles in Venezuela will be completed despite existing difficulties, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Tuesday.
"The construction of the [Kalashnikov] plants is carried out by both Russian technical specialists and Venezuelan contractors. Despite the objective difficulties, the facilities will be completed," Mikheev told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Army-2022 forum in the Moscow Region.
The contract for the construction of Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela was signed in 2001, but the facilities have not yet been launched. In December 2021, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that the start of production has been scheduled for 2022.
Opening day of the ARMY-2022 military expo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
'Army-2022' Forum
Space Station, Jetboard & Gut-Totting 'Robo-Dog': Day One of ARMY-2022 Expo in Moscow
Yesterday, 14:48 GMT
The project was delayed by several criminal cases initiated over embezzlement during construction. In 2017, ex-senator of Russia's Belgorod Region, Sergey Popelnyukhov, who headed the construction company Stroyinvestingengineering SU-848 building the Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the theft of more than 1 billion rubles ($16.3 millions) from Rosoboronexport JSC. In 2018, the same constructor company's former financial director, Irina Pomeshchikova, was sentenced to three years in prison for fraud.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала