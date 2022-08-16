International
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
The First Lady's diagnosis comes about a week after her husband, President Joe Biden, was cleared to leave self-isolation after suffering a back-to-back bout with the virus.
joe biden
jill biden
coronavirus
covid-19
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, her spokeswoman has indicated.Alexander indicated that Jill Biden had been doubled-vaxxed prior to contracting the infection. The spokeswoman indicated that the First Lady has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, a controversial anti-viral medication manufactured by Pfizer which has suffered bad press recently after numerous high profile individuals including Joe Biden and White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci suffered so-called coronavirus "rebound" after taking the drug.Mrs. Biden is now expected to self-isolate for at least five days. Alexander said she is "staying at a private residence in South Carolina" and would return to the White House after two consecutive negative Covid tests.Joe Biden left isolation on August 7 after suffering two back-to-back bouts with the virus. He first tested positive on July 21, and after taking Paxlovid tested positive a second time on July 31.The Bidens have broadly encouraged Americans to get their Covid vaccinations, suggesting that doing so would help protect themselves and their loved ones. However, a White House push to make vaccines mandatory was blocked by the Supreme Court in January as government overreach.
joe biden, jill biden, coronavirus, covid-19
13:36 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 16.08.2022)
Ilya Tsukanov
The First Lady's diagnosis comes about a week after her husband, President Joe Biden, was cleared to leave self-isolation after suffering a back-to-back bout with the virus.
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, her spokeswoman has indicated.

"After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive," communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

Alexander indicated that Jill Biden had been doubled-vaxxed prior to contracting the infection.
The spokeswoman indicated that the First Lady has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, a controversial anti-viral medication manufactured by Pfizer which has suffered bad press recently after numerous high profile individuals including Joe Biden and White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci suffered so-called coronavirus "rebound" after taking the drug.
Mrs. Biden is now expected to self-isolate for at least five days. Alexander said she is "staying at a private residence in South Carolina" and would return to the White House after two consecutive negative Covid tests.
Joe Biden left isolation on August 7 after suffering two back-to-back bouts with the virus. He first tested positive on July 21, and after taking Paxlovid tested positive a second time on July 31.
The Bidens have broadly encouraged Americans to get their Covid vaccinations, suggesting that doing so would help protect themselves and their loved ones. However, a White House push to make vaccines mandatory was blocked by the Supreme Court in January as government overreach.
