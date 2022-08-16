https://sputniknews.com/20220816/jill-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1099656875.html
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
The First Lady's diagnosis comes about a week after her husband, President Joe Biden, was cleared to leave self-isolation after suffering a back-to-back bout... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T13:36+0000
2022-08-16T13:36+0000
2022-08-16T14:00+0000
joe biden
jill biden
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081140135_0:104:1884:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_ebdbff5f6fac4f0705310e75f45482c4.jpg
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, her spokeswoman has indicated.Alexander indicated that Jill Biden had been doubled-vaxxed prior to contracting the infection. The spokeswoman indicated that the First Lady has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, a controversial anti-viral medication manufactured by Pfizer which has suffered bad press recently after numerous high profile individuals including Joe Biden and White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci suffered so-called coronavirus "rebound" after taking the drug.Mrs. Biden is now expected to self-isolate for at least five days. Alexander said she is "staying at a private residence in South Carolina" and would return to the White House after two consecutive negative Covid tests.Joe Biden left isolation on August 7 after suffering two back-to-back bouts with the virus. He first tested positive on July 21, and after taking Paxlovid tested positive a second time on July 31.The Bidens have broadly encouraged Americans to get their Covid vaccinations, suggesting that doing so would help protect themselves and their loved ones. However, a White House push to make vaccines mandatory was blocked by the Supreme Court in January as government overreach.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/pfizer-ceo-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-despite-having-received-4-vaccine-doses-1099621467.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/ex-australian-prime-minister-justifies-secret-self-appointments-by-covid-19-circumstances-1099644725.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081140135_0:0:1884:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_e75e459f3ea00ec9c7adec64da6e3154.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, jill biden, coronavirus, covid-19
joe biden, jill biden, coronavirus, covid-19
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
13:36 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 16.08.2022)
The First Lady's diagnosis comes about a week after her husband, President Joe Biden, was cleared to leave self-isolation after suffering a back-to-back bout with the virus.
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, her spokeswoman has indicated.
"After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive," communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.
Alexander indicated that Jill Biden had been doubled-vaxxed prior to contracting the infection.
The spokeswoman indicated that the First Lady has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, a controversial anti-viral medication manufactured by Pfizer which has suffered bad press recently after numerous high profile individuals including Joe Biden and White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci suffered so-called coronavirus "rebound" after taking the drug.
Mrs. Biden is now expected to self-isolate for at least five days. Alexander said she is "staying at a private residence in South Carolina" and would return to the White House after two consecutive negative Covid tests.
Joe Biden left isolation on August 7 after suffering two back-to-back bouts with the virus. He first tested positive on July 21, and after taking Paxlovid tested positive a second time on July 31.
The Bidens have broadly encouraged Americans to get their Covid vaccinations, suggesting that doing so would help protect themselves and their loved ones. However, a White House push to make vaccines mandatory was blocked by the Supreme Court in January as government overreach.