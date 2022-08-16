International
Iran Sent Response to EU on Draft Agreement to Restore JCPOA - Reports
Iran Sent Response to EU on Draft Agreement to Restore JCPOA - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has sent EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear...
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian authorities will respond by the end of Monday to the final text of the draft agreement on JCPOA, proposed last week.On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the final text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Borrell said its points should be agreed upon.In early August, the negotiation process to restore the nuclear deal with Iran resumed in Vienna, when the heads of all the delegations arrived in the Austrian capital.China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions, prompting Iranian authorities to respond by gradually abandoning their own commitments under the deal.In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks on the revival of the deal.
Iran Sent Response to EU on Draft Agreement to Restore JCPOA - Reports

03:20 GMT 16.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has sent EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks, the ISNA news agency reported, citing informed sources.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian authorities will respond by the end of Monday to the final text of the draft agreement on JCPOA, proposed last week.
On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the final text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Borrell said its points should be agreed upon.
In early August, the negotiation process to restore the nuclear deal with Iran resumed in Vienna, when the heads of all the delegations arrived in the Austrian capital.
China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions, prompting Iranian authorities to respond by gradually abandoning their own commitments under the deal.
In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks on the revival of the deal.
