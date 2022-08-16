https://sputniknews.com/20220816/guinea-seeks-to-strengthen-military-cooperation-with-russia-1099668073.html

Guinea Seeks to Strengthen Military Cooperation With Russia

KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The Republic of Guinea wants to increase military cooperation with Russia, Guinean Deputy Defense Minister David Haba said on... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We have a real friendship, close ties between the two countries and the two armies. I would like to thank Russia for the quality of our military cooperation ... My country really wants to strengthen its cooperation [with Russia] for the benefit of both countries," Haba said during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.He noted that the topic of international security was now very important, both for developing countries and for developed economies.On September 5, 2021, Col. Mamady Doumbouya came to power by a coup in Guinea. The military dismissed the government, abrogated the constitution, and closed borders. Then-President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Doumbouya, placed in a safe place under military supervision. The rebels announced the introduction of a transitional charter. The Economic Community of West African States suspended Guinea's membership.Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president by the Supreme Court on October 1 and pledged to remain committed to the country's sovereignty and to fulfill his functions in the interests of the Guinean people.

