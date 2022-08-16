International
BREAKING: US Ramping Up Strike Capabilities in Asia-Pacific, Working on Missile Deployment, Russian General Staff Says
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/four-arrested-prohibitory-orders-imposed-in-indias-karnataka-after-clashes---videos-1099638488.html
Four Arrested, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in India’s Karnataka After Clashes - Videos
Four Arrested, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in India’s Karnataka After Clashes - Videos
Clashes reportedly broke out after locals removed a poster of Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replaced it with one of Tipu Sultan, an 18th century... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T10:11+0000
2022-08-16T10:11+0000
india
karnataka
karnataka state
violence
violence
violence
violence
violence
hindus
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099646108_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfb494bac379ecdbef6b8c2b471f4949.jpg
Four people have been arrested in Shivmogga city in India's Karnataka state for allegedly stabbing a man amid tensions over a banner featuring an image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, police said on Tuesday.Savarkar was a politician, and is valued as one of the biggest freedom struggle icons by the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).One of the accused suffered a bullet wound in the leg during the police operation to take them into custody, as he allegedly tried to attack an officer.There has been a massive controversy in the state over celebrating Tipu Sultan, as the BJP and its ideological parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh considers him a brutal king who persecuted Hindus and Christians.
karnataka
karnataka state
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099646108_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85c758989d84d196d2ca40a8d686bbad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
karnataka, karnataka state, violence, violence, violence, violence, violence, hindus, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
karnataka, karnataka state, violence, violence, violence, violence, violence, hindus, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp)

Four Arrested, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in India’s Karnataka After Clashes - Videos

10:11 GMT 16.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANJUNATH KIRANPolice personnel stand in front of the Karnataka High Court in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after the court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority.
Police personnel stand in front of the Karnataka High Court in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after the court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANJUNATH KIRAN
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Clashes reportedly broke out after locals removed a poster of Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replaced it with one of Tipu Sultan, an 18th century ruler who fought against the British and was killed in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War.
Four people have been arrested in Shivmogga city in India's Karnataka state for allegedly stabbing a man amid tensions over a banner featuring an image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, police said on Tuesday.
Savarkar was a politician, and is valued as one of the biggest freedom struggle icons by the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
One of the accused suffered a bullet wound in the leg during the police operation to take them into custody, as he allegedly tried to attack an officer.

Policed confiscated the poster and it was later replaced with the Indian national flag.

There has been a massive controversy in the state over celebrating Tipu Sultan, as the BJP and its ideological parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh considers him a brutal king who persecuted Hindus and Christians.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала