Four Arrested, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in India’s Karnataka After Clashes - Videos

Clashes reportedly broke out after locals removed a poster of Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replaced it with one of Tipu Sultan, an 18th century... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Four people have been arrested in Shivmogga city in India's Karnataka state for allegedly stabbing a man amid tensions over a banner featuring an image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, police said on Tuesday.Savarkar was a politician, and is valued as one of the biggest freedom struggle icons by the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).One of the accused suffered a bullet wound in the leg during the police operation to take them into custody, as he allegedly tried to attack an officer.There has been a massive controversy in the state over celebrating Tipu Sultan, as the BJP and its ideological parent organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh considers him a brutal king who persecuted Hindus and Christians.

