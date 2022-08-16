https://sputniknews.com/20220816/former-us-congressman-charged-with-multiple-fraud-schemes--justice-dept-1099673094.html

Former US Congressman Charged With Multiple Fraud Schemes – Justice Dept.

Former US Congressman Charged With Multiple Fraud Schemes – Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US congressman for California Terrance John Cox has been charged with 28 counts of fraud schemes, including money laundering and...

"Terrance John 'TJ' Cox, 59, of Fresno, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud," the department said in a statement.Over the years, Cox’s fraud schemes targeted a wide range of victims such as companies he was related to, their clients and vendors, the statement said, adding that the former Democratic lawmaker opened several unofficial bank accounts to which he diverted the money.Cox also received through fraudulent means a $1.5 million construction loan to build Granite Park, a recreation area located in Fresno, California, the statement said.During the 2018 election to the House of Representatives, Cox was allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme to reimburse donations made by family members and associates.If convicted, Cox faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for wire fraud and money laundering, up to 30 years and a $1 million fine for wire fraud affecting a financial institution and financial institution fraud, and up to five years and a $250,000 fine for campaign contribution fraud.

