Family Discovers Dead Bodies Stuffed in Suitcases They Won at Auction

Since buyers aren't supposed to look through the contents of a locker prior to auction, the family had no clue what was inside the suitcases until they arrived... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

A family in New Zealand was left shocked to find human remains stashed inside suitcases they won at the auction of a storage unit.Soon after the horrific discovery, police arrived and the initial investigation revealed that the family who won the suitcases had no involvement in the deaths. In Auckland, all routes to the family's home have been closed along with a heavy deployment of police and a forensic team to investigate the crime scene.

