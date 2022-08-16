https://sputniknews.com/20220816/family-discovers-dead-bodies-stuffed-in-suitcases-they-won-at-auction-1099652220.html
Family Discovers Dead Bodies Stuffed in Suitcases They Won at Auction
A family in New Zealand was left shocked to find human remains stashed inside suitcases they won at the auction of a storage unit.Soon after the horrific discovery, police arrived and the initial investigation revealed that the family who won the suitcases had no involvement in the deaths.
Since buyers aren't supposed to look through the contents of a locker prior to auction, the family had no clue what was inside the suitcases until they arrived home. Police and a forensic team are now trying to identify the remains to notify the relatives of the deceased.
A family in New Zealand was left shocked to find human remains stashed inside suitcases they won at the auction of a storage unit.
Soon after the horrific discovery, police arrived and the initial investigation revealed that the family who won the suitcases had no involvement in the deaths.
"The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery. However, we are still awaiting the completion and results of the post-mortem examination, so we are unable to comment," NZ Police spokesperson Anna Thompson said in a media statement.
In Auckland, all routes to the family's home have been closed along with a heavy deployment of police and a forensic team to investigate the crime scene.