EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race
EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday congratulated William Ruto on winning Kenyan presidential election and promised to... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of Kenya... Looking forward to continue our excellent cooperation on regional affairs and deepening EU-Kenya relations," he said on social media.Kenya's national electoral bureau declared the 55-year-old the country's fifth president on Monday, almost a week after the August 9 polls.Michel called the vote peaceful and urged Ruto's rivals to use "existing resolution mechanisms," in a hint to Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor, who refused to concede his defeat and vowed to contest results in the top court.
EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

19:38 GMT 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisWilliam Ruto gestures to supporters at his final electoral campaign rally at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi
William Ruto gestures to supporters at his final electoral campaign rally at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday congratulated William Ruto on winning Kenyan presidential election and promised to deepen the European Union's ties with the East African nation.
"Congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of Kenya... Looking forward to continue our excellent cooperation on regional affairs and deepening EU-Kenya relations," he said on social media.
Kenya's national electoral bureau declared the 55-year-old the country's fifth president on Monday, almost a week after the August 9 polls.
Michel called the vote peaceful and urged Ruto's rivals to use "existing resolution mechanisms," in a hint to Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred successor, who refused to concede his defeat and vowed to contest results in the top court.
