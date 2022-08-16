https://sputniknews.com/20220816/eu-chief-congratulates-ruto-on-winning-kenyan-presidential-race-1099670137.html

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday congratulated William Ruto on winning Kenyan presidential election and promised to... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of Kenya... Looking forward to continue our excellent cooperation on regional affairs and deepening EU-Kenya relations," he said on social media.Kenya's national electoral bureau declared the 55-year-old the country's fifth president on Monday, almost a week after the August 9 polls.Michel called the vote peaceful and urged Ruto's rivals to use "existing resolution mechanisms," in a hint to Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor, who refused to concede his defeat and vowed to contest results in the top court.

