https://sputniknews.com/20220816/earth-to-be-hit-by-two-coronal-mass-ejections-at-once-on-august-18-posing-danger-to-electrical-grid-1099675812.html

Earth to be Hit by Two Coronal Mass Ejections at Once on August 18, Posing Danger to Electrical Grid

Earth to be Hit by Two Coronal Mass Ejections at Once on August 18, Posing Danger to Electrical Grid

A pair of large coronal mass ejections (CME) are expected to impact Earth’s magnetosphere on Thursday, bringing the potential for disruptions and damage to the... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T23:31+0000

2022-08-16T23:31+0000

2022-08-16T23:31+0000

world

space

solar flare

electrical power

sun

astronomy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2da0abb10c88f267df996fa8000b6036.jpg

According to the latest forecast model by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Tuesday, two CMEs that left the Sun on Sunday and Monday will reach Earth by Thursday. The first is a cloud of dark plasma, the second is a magnetic filament that could overtake the first and “cannibalize it,” posing a danger of geomagnetic storms.According to NOAA, the CMEs could cause either minor G1 geomagnetic storms or more serious G2-class storms, with the ability to trigger power grid fluctuations, blow out transformers, and trigger voltage alarms on high-altitude power systems, if it lasts for a long period of time. They are also likely to impact spacecraft operations, radio communications, and of course, produce beautiful aurorae that will light up the night sky.However, they will likely pale in comparison to the worst solar storm to ever impact the Earth, known as the Carrington Event in 1859. That massive storm caused aurorae so powerful they could be witnessed near the equator, caused telegraph lines to spark and to shock their users, and allowed operators to send signals despite their power systems being turned off.

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/the-earth-is-moving-away-from-the-sun-but-do-not-be-alarmed-1099365522.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space, solar flare, electrical power, sun, astronomy