International
BREAKING: US Ramping Up Strike Capabilities in Asia-Pacific, Working on Missile Deployment, Russian General Staff Says
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/dog-contracts-monkeypox-from-owners-in-first-suspected-case-of-human-to-pet-transmission-1099645879.html
Dog Contracts Monkeypox From Owners in First Suspected Case of Human-to-Pet Transmission
Dog Contracts Monkeypox From Owners in First Suspected Case of Human-to-Pet Transmission
The case has prompted scientists to start a debate on the need to isolate pets from their owners if the latter have been diagnosed with the disease. 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T10:35+0000
2022-08-16T10:35+0000
monkeypox
science & tech
dog
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090957680_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_60d93189f822d04547f0f8f2a873dbdc.jpg
The medical journal The Lancet has reported the first confirmed case of human-to-pet transmission of monkeypox. A four-year-old Italian greyhound had been sharing a bed with its owners at their home in France when they went to see a doctor in Paris in June after developing ulcers. About two weeks later, lesions appeared on the dog's abdomen, and researchers at Sorbonne University confirmed the pet had also caught monkeypox. According to medical scientists, infection among domesticated animals has never been reported before. The case in France has prompted a debate on whether pet owners who have been diagnosed with monkeypox should isolate their dogs and cats. Since early May, when the first cases of monkeypox were reported in non-endemic countries, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 31,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/must-be-gay-requirements-for-monkeypox-vaccine-recall-aids-response-1097835235.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090957680_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1bdfa0e68b430cd9c3fc030fc9b3e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
monkeypox, dog
monkeypox, dog

Dog Contracts Monkeypox From Owners in First Suspected Case of Human-to-Pet Transmission

10:35 GMT 16.08.2022
CC0 / / Dog
Dog - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The case has prompted scientists to start a debate on the need to isolate pets from their owners if the latter have been diagnosed with the disease.
The medical journal The Lancet has reported the first confirmed case of human-to-pet transmission of monkeypox.
A four-year-old Italian greyhound had been sharing a bed with its owners at their home in France when they went to see a doctor in Paris in June after developing ulcers. About two weeks later, lesions appeared on the dog's abdomen, and researchers at Sorbonne University confirmed the pet had also caught monkeypox.
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 12: A swab that tested positive for the Monkeypox virus is seen at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory at the UW Medicine Virology Laboratory on July 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
'Must Be Gay' Requirements for Monkeypox Vaccine Recall AIDS Response
27 July, 02:26 GMT
According to medical scientists, infection among domesticated animals has never been reported before. The case in France has prompted a debate on whether pet owners who have been diagnosed with monkeypox should isolate their dogs and cats.
Since early May, when the first cases of monkeypox were reported in non-endemic countries, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 31,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала