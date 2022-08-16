https://sputniknews.com/20220816/disregard-for-constitution-kenyan-presidential-candidate-decries-election-chaos-after-narrow-loss-1099656515.html
‘Disregard for Constitution’: Kenyan Presidential Candidate Decries Election Chaos After Narrow Loss
‘Disregard for Constitution’: Kenyan Presidential Candidate Decries Election Chaos After Narrow Loss
Kenyans went to the polls on August 9, with Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio party opposition candidate Raila Odinga as the top contenders vying for... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T13:32+0000
2022-08-16T13:32+0000
2022-08-16T14:02+0000
africa
kenya
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099650116_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e074c00051016e839d3ddca7b644e21.jpg
Kenyan presidential runner-up Raila Odinga has publicly decried the outcome of last week’s election, accusing the election commission of defrauding him of victory.“Kenya faces a grave legal and political crisis as a result of the actions of Wafula Chebukati,” the politician said, referring to the chairman of the country’s election committee. “What we saw yesterday was a travesty and a blatant disregard for the constitution and the laws of Kenya.”Chebukati released the results of last week’s vote on Monday, with the official tally indicating that Deputy President Ruto had defeated Odinga in a tight margin of 50.49 to 48.85 percent.Accusing the election commissioner of “bullying” vote counters, Odinga stressed that he and his supporters “totally and without reservation reject the presidential results announced yesterday,” and call them “null and void.”At his event, Odinga called for the four commissioners’ concerns to be addressed in court.His supporters now have one week to file a petition before the Kenyan Supreme Court.Outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who endorsed Odinga as his successor, has yet to comment on the crisis.The US Embassy in Kenya congratulated “the people of Kenya for exercising their right to vote” in the August 9 election, and “applauded” the efforts of the election commission, “security forces, and all electoral institutions to organize a peaceful and orderly voting and counting process.”The embassy called Ruto’s victory “an important milestone,” and urged all parties to “work together to peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about this election through existing dispute resolution mechanisms.”Odinga supporters took to the streets on Monday after the announcement of the election results, with some throwing stones and setting tires on fire while chanting “No Raila, No Peace,” as police deployed teargas and clashed with protesters.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/1099650947.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/odinga-ruto-neck--neck-in-kenyas-presidential-race-early-official-tally-shows-1099567970.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/murder-rape--castrations-british-police-chief-quit-over-colonial-abuses-in-kenya-docu-shows-1099603521.html
kenya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099650116_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab14b2da3964c12621a7da4d9b35c966.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kenya, elections
‘Disregard for Constitution’: Kenyan Presidential Candidate Decries Election Chaos After Narrow Loss
13:32 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 16.08.2022)
Kenyans went to the polls on August 9, with Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio party opposition candidate Raila Odinga as the top contenders vying for the job. Allegations of voter fraud sparked protests and violence in Nairobi and other cities.
Kenyan presidential runner-up Raila Odinga has publicly decried the outcome of last week’s election, accusing the election commission of defrauding him of victory.
“Millions of Kenyans turned out in large numbers in an attempt to choose their leaders…But yesterday our budding democracy suffered a major setback,” Odinga said, speaking at his party’s headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.
“Kenya faces a grave legal and political crisis as a result of the actions of Wafula Chebukati,” the politician said, referring to the chairman of the country’s election committee. “What we saw yesterday was a travesty and a blatant disregard for the constitution and the laws of Kenya.”
Chebukati released the results of last week’s vote on Monday, with the official tally indicating that Deputy President Ruto had defeated Odinga in a tight margin of 50.49 to 48.85 percent.
Accusing the election commissioner of “bullying” vote counters, Odinga stressed that he and his supporters “totally and without reservation reject the presidential results announced yesterday,” and call them “null and void.”
Four of the seven commissioners involved in the election challenged the official results and refused to endorse them. In a press conference earlier Tuesday, election commission Vice-Chairwoman Juliana Cherera said the results announced by Chebukati came to 100.01 percent – a mathematical impossibility.
At his event, Odinga called for the four commissioners’ concerns to be addressed in court.
His supporters now have one week to file a petition before the Kenyan Supreme Court.
Outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who endorsed Odinga as his successor, has yet to comment on the crisis.
The US Embassy in Kenya congratulated
“the people of Kenya for exercising their right to vote” in the August 9 election, and “applauded” the efforts of the election commission, “security forces, and all electoral institutions to organize a peaceful and orderly voting and counting process.”
The embassy called Ruto’s victory “an important milestone,” and urged all parties to “work together to peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about this election through existing dispute resolution mechanisms.”
Odinga supporters took to the streets on Monday after the announcement of the election results, with some throwing stones and setting tires on fire while chanting “No Raila, No Peace,” as police deployed teargas and clashed with protesters.