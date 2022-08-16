https://sputniknews.com/20220816/crude-at-65-month-low-as-eu-seeks-to-revive-nuclear-deal-to-de-sanction-iranian-oil-1099674439.html

Crude at 6.5 Month Low as EU Seeks to Revive Nuclear Deal to De-Sanction Iranian Oil

Crude at 6.5 Month Low as EU Seeks to Revive Nuclear Deal to De-Sanction Iranian Oil

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Crude prices hit 6-½ month lows as the European Union worked on reviving a nuclear deal that could remove US sanctions on Iranian oil... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T21:59+0000

2022-08-16T21:59+0000

2022-08-16T21:59+0000

world

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

crude oil

oil prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080177943_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_39cf7c005ed4ea1eedf5e00866aaa6d2.jpg

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude, settled down $2.88, or 3.2%, at $86.53 per barrel on Tuesday. It plunged to as low as $85.73 during the session, a bottom since the Jan. 26 low of $85.01.Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down $2.76, or 2.9%, at $92.34 per barrel. It earlier hit a session low of $91.72.Since May, crude prices have fallen from March highs of around $130 for the US around and $140 for Brent on concerns of a recession in the United States that could expand to Europe and elsewhere.The oil market's slide has accelerated since the EU announced on Monday that it had sent Iran what it described as a "final" offer to revive the 2015 agreement. It also said it found "nothing alarming" in the response from Iran.The JCPOA refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that binds Iran to the nuclear terms jointly set by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union.A de-sanctioning of Iranian oil could bring relief to the current tightness in the global energy market, analysts said.Analysts have said the global crude market was short of an estimated two million barrels or more of daily supply as a result of sanctions imposed by the West on Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/oil-prices-hit-65-month-low-on-tumbling-china-demand-iran-saudi-supply-twist-1099631309.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-expects-iran-comments-on-eu-proposal-on-jcpoa-revival-to-be-final-stage---state-dept-1099672626.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), crude oil, oil prices