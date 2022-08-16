International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/concerned-neighbor-in-scotland-accuses-woman-of-erotic-panting-during-outdoor-workout-1099663419.html
Concerned Neighbor in Scotland Accuses Woman of 'Erotic Panting' During Outdoor Workout
Concerned Neighbor in Scotland Accuses Woman of 'Erotic Panting' During Outdoor Workout
The neighbor claimed that the woman’s exercising apparently interfered with their attempts to “relax in their back garden in peace and watch their fish.” 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T16:28+0000
2022-08-16T16:28+0000
world
uk
neighbor
erotic
workout
complaint
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105277/90/1052779093_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_0758644b8c3a98051f6c7f0751a191ae.jpg
A woman in Scotland was left perplexed after receiving a strange complaint from her neighbor about her workout routine.Sharing her grievances on the online forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that she had been performing her workout in her back garden during the last few mornings at around 10:30 a.m., wearing headphones in the process in order to spare her neighbors “the cheesy 'come on, push it harder' motivation chat from the fitness instructor.”Yet even as the woman and her husband, who came to back her up, insisted that she wasn’t actually making much noise, the neighbor claimed the “panting noises” produced by the woman during workout “are a bit 'erotic sounding,'” she recalled."Who is being unreasonable? Me or the neighbour?" the woman asked the Mumsnet audience, with quite a few of who responded to her post taking her side.One of these netizens pointed out that the neighbor was essentially complaining about the woman “breathing” in her own garden for 20 minutes, while another one cheekily advised the woman to consider playing some “cheesy music” the next time she does an outdoor workout.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/essay-about-masturbation-to-japanese-erotic-comics-with-young-boy-characters-prompts-investigation-1099559433.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105277/90/1052779093_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_70e9ccc989cb11506b6e0b289079eb6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, neighbor, erotic, workout, complaint
uk, neighbor, erotic, workout, complaint

Concerned Neighbor in Scotland Accuses Woman of 'Erotic Panting' During Outdoor Workout

16:28 GMT 16.08.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Exercise
Exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The neighbor claimed that the woman’s exercising apparently interfered with their attempts to “relax in their back garden in peace and watch their fish.”
A woman in Scotland was left perplexed after receiving a strange complaint from her neighbor about her workout routine.
Sharing her grievances on the online forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that she had been performing her workout in her back garden during the last few mornings at around 10:30 a.m., wearing headphones in the process in order to spare her neighbors “the cheesy 'come on, push it harder' motivation chat from the fitness instructor.”

"This morning after my workout (I do HIIT - 20 minutes), the neighbour next door came to the door and asked if I could work out inside as they are trying to relax in their back garden in peace and watch their fish,” she said as quoted by The Scottish Sun.

Yet even as the woman and her husband, who came to back her up, insisted that she wasn’t actually making much noise, the neighbor claimed the “panting noises” produced by the woman during workout “are a bit 'erotic sounding,'” she recalled.
Writing a letter - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
World
Essay On Masturbation Over Japanese Erotic Comic With 'Young Boy Characters' Prompts Inquiry
13 August, 17:52 GMT
"Who is being unreasonable? Me or the neighbour?" the woman asked the Mumsnet audience, with quite a few of who responded to her post taking her side.
One of these netizens pointed out that the neighbor was essentially complaining about the woman “breathing” in her own garden for 20 minutes, while another one cheekily advised the woman to consider playing some “cheesy music” the next time she does an outdoor workout.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала