Concerned Neighbor in Scotland Accuses Woman of 'Erotic Panting' During Outdoor Workout

The neighbor claimed that the woman’s exercising apparently interfered with their attempts to “relax in their back garden in peace and watch their fish.” 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
A woman in Scotland was left perplexed after receiving a strange complaint from her neighbor about her workout routine.Sharing her grievances on the online forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that she had been performing her workout in her back garden during the last few mornings at around 10:30 a.m., wearing headphones in the process in order to spare her neighbors "the cheesy 'come on, push it harder' motivation chat from the fitness instructor."Yet even as the woman and her husband, who came to back her up, insisted that she wasn't actually making much noise, the neighbor claimed the "panting noises" produced by the woman during workout "are a bit 'erotic sounding,'" she recalled."Who is being unreasonable? Me or the neighbour?" the woman asked the Mumsnet audience, with quite a few of who responded to her post taking her side.One of these netizens pointed out that the neighbor was essentially complaining about the woman "breathing" in her own garden for 20 minutes, while another one cheekily advised the woman to consider playing some "cheesy music" the next time she does an outdoor workout.
A woman in Scotland was left perplexed after receiving a strange complaint from her neighbor about her workout routine.
Sharing her grievances on the online forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that she had been performing her workout in her back garden during the last few mornings at around 10:30 a.m., wearing headphones in the process in order to spare her neighbors “the cheesy 'come on, push it harder' motivation chat from the fitness instructor.”
"This morning after my workout (I do HIIT - 20 minutes), the neighbour next door came to the door and asked if I could work out inside as they are trying to relax in their back garden in peace and watch their fish,” she said as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
Yet even as the woman and her husband, who came to back her up, insisted that she wasn’t actually making much noise, the neighbor claimed the “panting noises” produced by the woman during workout “are a bit 'erotic sounding,'” she recalled.
"Who is being unreasonable? Me or the neighbour?" the woman asked the Mumsnet audience, with quite a few of who responded to her post taking her side.
One of these netizens pointed out that the neighbor was essentially complaining about the woman “breathing” in her own garden for 20 minutes, while another one cheekily advised the woman to consider playing some “cheesy music” the next time she does an outdoor workout.