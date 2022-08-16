https://sputniknews.com/20220816/canadian-govt-will-invest-524000-in-cyber-defenses-1099664202.html

Canadian Gov't Will Invest $524,000 in Cyber Defenses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Canadian government will invest C$675,000 ($524,000) in the Quantum-Safe Canada initiative to bolster the country’s cyber defenses... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

"I am very happy and very proud to announce that new federal support for Canada's cyber defenses will include an investment in Quantum-Safe Canada in the amount of $675,000," Mendicino told a press conference.The goal of the new investment is to better coordinate research, technology, tools, and training, Mendicino said, noting that the funding will ensure that competent individuals oversee the quantum computer sector."This project will help better protect Canadians against cyber threats, in particular the growing risk posed by quantum threats," Mendicino added.The funding will come from the Cyber Security Cooperation Program (CSCP), Mendicino said.Canada launched the CSCP in 2019 as part of its cyber security strategy as it looked to supporting projects enhancing the country’s capacities in that area. The CSCP has since allocated $10.3 million in funding for various cyber security projects.In June, the government introduced Bill C-26, An Act Respecting Cyber Security, which is tasked amongst other things, with addressing the issues hindering the federal authority’s capacity to protect its vital digital services.

