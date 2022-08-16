International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/canadian-govt-will-invest-524000-in-cyber-defenses-1099664202.html
Canadian Gov't Will Invest $524,000 in Cyber Defenses
Canadian Gov't Will Invest $524,000 in Cyber Defenses
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Canadian government will invest C$675,000 ($524,000) in the Quantum-Safe Canada initiative to bolster the country’s cyber defenses... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T16:42+0000
2022-08-16T16:42+0000
americas
canada
cyber security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/04/1077470482_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe19e508c3409001690e5c8681cb726.jpg
"I am very happy and very proud to announce that new federal support for Canada's cyber defenses will include an investment in Quantum-Safe Canada in the amount of $675,000," Mendicino told a press conference.The goal of the new investment is to better coordinate research, technology, tools, and training, Mendicino said, noting that the funding will ensure that competent individuals oversee the quantum computer sector."This project will help better protect Canadians against cyber threats, in particular the growing risk posed by quantum threats," Mendicino added.The funding will come from the Cyber Security Cooperation Program (CSCP), Mendicino said.Canada launched the CSCP in 2019 as part of its cyber security strategy as it looked to supporting projects enhancing the country’s capacities in that area. The CSCP has since allocated $10.3 million in funding for various cyber security projects.In June, the government introduced Bill C-26, An Act Respecting Cyber Security, which is tasked amongst other things, with addressing the issues hindering the federal authority’s capacity to protect its vital digital services.
https://sputniknews.com/20201121/cyber-security-never-heard-of-that-concerns-are-rising-after-journalist-hacked-eu-secret-meeting-1081235419.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/04/1077470482_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4c6960be8e6adc74641572c425588c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, cyber security
canada, cyber security

Canadian Gov't Will Invest $524,000 in Cyber Defenses

16:42 GMT 16.08.2022
CC0 / / Cyber security
Cyber security - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Canadian government will invest C$675,000 ($524,000) in the Quantum-Safe Canada initiative to bolster the country’s cyber defenses, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.
"I am very happy and very proud to announce that new federal support for Canada's cyber defenses will include an investment in Quantum-Safe Canada in the amount of $675,000," Mendicino told a press conference.
The goal of the new investment is to better coordinate research, technology, tools, and training, Mendicino said, noting that the funding will ensure that competent individuals oversee the quantum computer sector.
"This project will help better protect Canadians against cyber threats, in particular the growing risk posed by quantum threats," Mendicino added.
The funding will come from the Cyber Security Cooperation Program (CSCP), Mendicino said.
Screenshot of the EU defence ministers' meeting's hack - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2020
World
Cyber Security? Never Heard of It! Concerns Are Rising After Journalist Hacked 'Secret' EU Meeting
21 November 2020, 13:31 GMT
Canada launched the CSCP in 2019 as part of its cyber security strategy as it looked to supporting projects enhancing the country’s capacities in that area. The CSCP has since allocated $10.3 million in funding for various cyber security projects.
In June, the government introduced Bill C-26, An Act Respecting Cyber Security, which is tasked amongst other things, with addressing the issues hindering the federal authority’s capacity to protect its vital digital services.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала