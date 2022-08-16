International
Belgian City Bans Frontnacht Festival Due to Participation of Neo-Nazis
Belgian City Bans Frontnacht Festival Due to Participation of Neo-Nazis
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The municipal council of the western Belgian city of Ypres withdrew on Tuesday its permission to host the Frontnacht festival on August 27...
"The report we received from the police and the organization for the coordination of threat analysis indicates that neo-fascism and neo-Nazism groups were invited to perform on the stage of the Frontnacht festival, which is unacceptable for a peaceful city like Ypres," a statement read.According to Belgian media, in May, local authorities allowed the festival to take place before the demonstration of the Flemish nationalists. However, the condition for holding the festival was the absence of any links with the ideas of neo-Nazism and neo-fascism.
20:56 GMT 16.08.2022
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The municipal council of the western Belgian city of Ypres withdrew on Tuesday its permission to host the Frontnacht festival on August 27 due to the organizers' intention to invite groups spreading the ideas of neo-Nazism and neo-fascism.
"The report we received from the police and the organization for the coordination of threat analysis indicates that neo-fascism and neo-Nazism groups were invited to perform on the stage of the Frontnacht festival, which is unacceptable for a peaceful city like Ypres," a statement read.
According to Belgian media, in May, local authorities allowed the festival to take place before the demonstration of the Flemish nationalists. However, the condition for holding the festival was the absence of any links with the ideas of neo-Nazism and neo-fascism.
