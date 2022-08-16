International
BREAKING: Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/beijing-warns-supporters-of-taiwans-independence-they-will-be-severely-punished-1099641369.html
Beijing Warns Supporters of Taiwan's Independence They Will Be 'Severely Punished'
Beijing Warns Supporters of Taiwan's Independence They Will Be 'Severely Punished'
BEIJING(Sputnik) - Beijing has called on supporters of Taiwan's independence to "come to their senses" and realize that if they violate the law they will be... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T08:46+0000
2022-08-16T08:47+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
taiwan
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_0:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_07561d716dc77127ba9dfc3a866559a0.png
Earlier in the day, Beijing imposed sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials over their support for the self-ruled island's independence by banning them from entering mainland China.The spokesperson also expressed hope that the Taiwanese people "would unite with their compatriots on the mainland to promote the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait."China announced sanctions in response to the visit of two US senior delegations to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/china-to-hold-war-games-off-guangdong-province-following-us-delegations-visit-to-taiwan-1099625078.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098085969_96:0:1429:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_0ddcf1f2ef0651d970bb4616cf25ce58.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, china, us
taiwan, china, us

Beijing Warns Supporters of Taiwan's Independence They Will Be 'Severely Punished'

08:46 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 16.08.2022)
© China Military OnlineA Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber participates in drills near Taiwan on August 3, 2022
A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber participates in drills near Taiwan on August 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© China Military Online
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING(Sputnik) - Beijing has called on supporters of Taiwan's independence to "come to their senses" and realize that if they violate the law they will be "severely punished," a spokesperson for the office of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for Taiwan Affairs said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Beijing imposed sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials over their support for the self-ruled island's independence by banning them from entering mainland China.
"Taiwan's independence contradicts the course of history, it is a deadlock. The announced list of those supporting Taiwan's independence is not the whole list. We warn that supporters of Taiwan's independence should come to their senses before it is too late, and if they dare to challenge the law, they will be severely punished," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV).
The spokesperson also expressed hope that the Taiwanese people "would unite with their compatriots on the mainland to promote the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait."
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
World
China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan
Yesterday, 16:25 GMT
China announced sanctions in response to the visit of two US senior delegations to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.
Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала