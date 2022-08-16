https://sputniknews.com/20220816/as-ukraine-proxy-war-grinds-on-reality-runs-contrary-to-western-narrative-1099630935.html

As Ukraine Proxy War Grinds On, Reality Runs Contrary to Western Narrative

2022-08-16T04:10+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the careless messaging by the media during the start of the threat of the spread of monkeypox that led to its association with gay and bisexual men, how mixed messages from the medical community contributed to this stigmatization of queer men, the similarities between the media representation of the monkeypox, HIV, and COVID-19 and the consequences of that representation, and how that representation has been seized by the right wing to continue to push its agenda against marginalized communities.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council to discuss efforts to threaten Eritrea and Ethiopia with the label of genocide currently under consideration in Congress, the impact of sanctions on the Horn of Africa and the importance of building a Pan-African front to fight US imperialism in the region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a piece of legislation calling for the full declassifying of the FBI’s brutal COINTELPRO campaign, the racist, anti-communist and bloodsoaked history of the program and the enduring legacy of J.Edgar Hoover and COINTELPRO in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss his recent two-week trip to Russia, how there’s no signs of economic distress in the country despite sanctions, home some EU governments are calling for a ban on issuing visas to Russias and the political fallout from the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-Al-Lago Estate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

