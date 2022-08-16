https://sputniknews.com/20220816/anniversary-of-us-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-attacks-in-gaza-and-fbi-mar-a-lago-raid--1099629029.html

Anniversary of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Attacks in Gaza and FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

Anniversary of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Attacks in Gaza and FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

Hell No We Won't Go! Every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its fiscal year 2022 recruiting goals

Anniversary of US Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Attacks in Gaza and FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid. Hell No We Won't Go! Every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its fiscal year 2022 recruiting goals

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano joins the show to break down the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The western media this weekend was full of reports on Russia jeopardizing the safety of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Ukraine fired rockets at the Russian positions near the plant. And, in the meantime, former Secretary of State and National Security advisor Henry Kissinger told the Wall Street Journal that the US is on the brink of war with both Russia and China.Saber Nasseri, President of Afghanistan-America Relations Office and representative of Afghanistani refugees in the United States joins the show to talk about the anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban took over the Afghan capital and the US and allies spent the next two weeks implementing a chaotic and deadly evacuation that saw people fall from planes they attempted to grab onto as they lifted off, that saw people killed in a suicide attack on the airport, that saw families separated. 6,500 Afghans are still, a year later, stuck in limbo in a UAE refugee camp. In Afghanistan, people are facing a winter of famine, and protests organized by women demanding the right to work and political participation are beaten.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the program. Kovalik and the Misfits talk about Twitter is once again trying to protect users from the Grayzone, which it isn’t accusing of spreading lies, just, apparently, of reporting information that could cause “real world harm.” The latest warning label got slapped on a story Grayzone republished from The Defender detailing the security and intelligence links of top editors at some popular sources of information, including the Daily Beast and Rolling Stone.Ariel Gold, Executive Director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the oldest peace and justice organization in the US joins the show to talk about recent attacks in Gaza. Violence flared over the past week in Israel and Palestine, with Israeli forces killing at least 47 people in Gaza, including two leaders of the Islamic Jihad organization, and a Palestinian shooting eight people in Jerusalem, including four Jewish-American tourists. Most of the violence happened after a tenuous ceasefire between the Israelis and the Palestinians fell apart over the weekend.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

