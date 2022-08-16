https://sputniknews.com/20220816/ammunition-detonated-in-crimea-as-result-of-fire-russian-mod-says-1099637525.html
Ammunition Detonated in Crimea as Result of Fire, Russian MoD Says
Ammunition Detonated in Crimea as Result of Fire, Russian MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiskoye village in Crimea's Dzhankoy district on Tuesday morning, the Russian... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T06:13+0000
2022-08-16T06:13+0000
2022-08-16T06:56+0000
crimea
russia's special operation in ukraine
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc5307040a94f2122ae9dc9b115ea69.jpg
"On August 16, at about 6:15 [local time, 03:15 GMT], in the area of the Maiskoye village ... a fire broke out on the territory of a bunded site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units. As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated," the ministry said in a statement.No serious injuries have been reported so far, the ministry said, adding that measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out its causes.Two civilians have been injured after the detonation of ammunition in the Maiskoye village but their lives are not in danger, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.Earlier on Tuesday, the local administration said that ammunition in a warehouse detonated in the Maiskoye village, causing evacuation of some 2,000 residents. The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT). On August 9, several rounds of ammunition detonated at the Saki Airfield in Crimea. The explosions left five people injured.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3243a7db292a5bad4bb910fe9db4a69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crimea, ammunition
Ammunition Detonated in Crimea as Result of Fire, Russian MoD Says
06:13 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 16.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiskoye village in Crimea's Dzhankoy district on Tuesday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.
"On August 16, at about 6:15 [local time, 03:15 GMT], in the area of the Maiskoye village ... a fire broke out on the territory of a bunded site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units. As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated," the ministry said in a statement.
No serious injuries have been reported so far, the ministry said, adding that measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out its causes.
Two civilians have been injured after the detonation of ammunition in the Maiskoye village but their lives are not in danger, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the local administration said that ammunition in a warehouse detonated in the Maiskoye village, causing evacuation of some 2,000 residents. The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT).
On August 9, several rounds of ammunition detonated
at the Saki Airfield in Crimea. The explosions left five people injured.