Ammunition Detonated in Crimea as Result of Fire, Russian MoD Says

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"On August 16, at about 6:15 [local time, 03:15 GMT], in the area of the Maiskoye village ... a fire broke out on the territory of a bunded site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units. As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated," the ministry said in a statement.No serious injuries have been reported so far, the ministry said, adding that measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out its causes.Two civilians have been injured after the detonation of ammunition in the Maiskoye village but their lives are not in danger, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.Earlier on Tuesday, the local administration said that ammunition in a warehouse detonated in the Maiskoye village, causing evacuation of some 2,000 residents. The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT). On August 9, several rounds of ammunition detonated at the Saki Airfield in Crimea. The explosions left five people injured.
06:13 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 16.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Dmitry MakeevA stele reading "Crimea - land of partisan glory" near Dzhankoy in Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiskoye village in Crimea's Dzhankoy district on Tuesday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.
"On August 16, at about 6:15 [local time, 03:15 GMT], in the area of the Maiskoye village ... a fire broke out on the territory of a bunded site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units. As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated," the ministry said in a statement.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, the ministry said, adding that measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out its causes.
Two civilians have been injured after the detonation of ammunition in the Maiskoye village but their lives are not in danger, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the local administration said that ammunition in a warehouse detonated in the Maiskoye village, causing evacuation of some 2,000 residents. The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT).
On August 9, several rounds of ammunition detonated at the Saki Airfield in Crimea. The explosions left five people injured.
