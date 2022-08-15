https://sputniknews.com/20220815/william-ruto-wins-kenyas-presidential-election-electoral-commission-chief-announces-1099623059.html
William Ruto Wins Kenya's Presidential Election, Electoral Commission Chief Announces
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has emerged as the winner of the presidential election in the country, having managed to narrowly defeat his rival Raila Odinga.
According to AFP, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said that Ruto won 50.49 percent of the votes against the 48.85 percent of the votes cast for Odinga during the election that took place on 9 August.
"I stand before you despite intimidation and harrassment. I have done my duty according to the laws of the land," Chebukati said. "In accordance with the law, I... hereby declare that Ruto William Samoei has been duly elected as the president."
Following the announcement of his victory, Ruto declared that he intends to work with "all leaders".
"There is no room for vengeance," Ruto said. "I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck."
The BBC points out, however, that four of the electoral commission's seven members refused to endorse the announcement of Ruto's victory, citing the "opaque" results of the election.
"We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election," said IEBC vice-chairwoman Juliana Cherera. "We are going to give a comprehensive statement... and again we urge Kenyans to keep calm. There is an open door that people can go to court and the rule of law will prevail," she said.