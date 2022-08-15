https://sputniknews.com/20220815/western-sanctions-may-hamper-russian-iranian-offshore-gas-production-plans---rystad-1099630029.html

Western Sanctions May Hamper Russian-Iranian Offshore Gas Production Plans - Rystad

Western Sanctions May Hamper Russian-Iranian Offshore Gas Production Plans - Rystad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia face challenges developing offshore Iranian gas fields as Western sanctions against both countries are likely to hamper...

Russia’s Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company struck a $40 billion deal in July to develop oil and gas fields in Iran. Rystad said that Iran’s sour gas fields required them to procure corrosion-resistant alloy and tubing of sufficiently high grades.The research said it would take a considerable amount of time and investment for Russia’s steel industry to be able to move to significant commercial production of high-alloy grades, with the market being cut off from European billet supply. This means that the scope for quick development of Iranian gas fields will remain limited until sanctions are lifted, it concluded.

