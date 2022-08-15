International
US Senators Reportedly Request Access to Documents Seized at Trump's Florida Residence
US Senators Reportedly Request Access to Documents Seized at Trump's Florida Residence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has requested access to documents that had been seized by the FBI at ex-President Donald... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
US newspaper Politico cited a spokesperson as saying that Mark Warner, the chair of the committee, and Marco Rubio, the committee's ranking member, made the request in a private letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Sunday to give the committee access to the seized documents.The bipartisan request was also for "an assessment of potential risks to national security as a result of their mishandling," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.The FBI raided Trump's residence in Florida on August 8, allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Last Thursday, Garland said that he personally approved the warrant for the search, adding that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had filed a request in court that the warrant and property receipt be made public. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as "Top Secret," from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed last Friday.Trump issued a statement last Friday denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all materials there were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying that the US justice system was being used as a weapon against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.
© AFP 2022 / GIORGIO VIERALocal law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has requested access to documents that had been seized by the FBI at ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, media reported on Monday, citing a senator's spokesperson.
US newspaper Politico cited a spokesperson as saying that Mark Warner, the chair of the committee, and Marco Rubio, the committee's ranking member, made the request in a private letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Sunday to give the committee access to the seized documents.
The bipartisan request was also for "an assessment of potential risks to national security as a result of their mishandling," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The FBI raided Trump's residence in Florida on August 8, allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Last Thursday, Garland said that he personally approved the warrant for the search, adding that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had filed a request in court that the warrant and property receipt be made public. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as "Top Secret," from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed last Friday.
Trump issued a statement last Friday denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all materials there were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying that the US justice system was being used as a weapon against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.
