US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not planning to relax enforcement of sanctions against Iran, including the foreign terrorist organizations (FTO)... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

world

us

iran

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

ned price

state department

"If Iran wants these [FTO, IRGC] sanctions lifted, they will need to alter their underlying conduct. They will need to change the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions in the first place," Price said during a press briefing. "We do not plan to relax enforcement of the sanctions. We have not offered to do so in the context of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks."Price added that even if the JCPOA talks are successful, Washington will continue to confront the alleged threats posed by the IRGC.

iran

