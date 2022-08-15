https://sputniknews.com/20220815/us-not-planning-to-relax-enforcement-of-iran-sanctions-to-reach-jcpoa-deal-1099628542.html
US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal
US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not planning to relax enforcement of sanctions against Iran, including the foreign terrorist organizations (FTO)... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-15T18:49+0000
2022-08-15T18:49+0000
2022-08-15T18:50+0000
world
us
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
ned price
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082567643_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de8feb7ae0eaa05059f806f58629458a.jpg
"If Iran wants these [FTO, IRGC] sanctions lifted, they will need to alter their underlying conduct. They will need to change the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions in the first place," Price said during a press briefing. "We do not plan to relax enforcement of the sanctions. We have not offered to do so in the context of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks."Price added that even if the JCPOA talks are successful, Washington will continue to confront the alleged threats posed by the IRGC.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082567643_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08c8968dd820313d011d29cac99b1e94.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), ned price, state department
US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal
18:49 GMT 15.08.2022 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 15.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is not planning to relax enforcement of sanctions against Iran, including the foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) designations and sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
"If Iran wants these [FTO, IRGC] sanctions lifted, they will need to alter their underlying conduct. They will need to change the dangerous activities that gave rise to these sanctions in the first place," Price said during a press briefing. "We do not plan to relax enforcement of the sanctions. We have not offered to do so in the context of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks."
Price added that even if the JCPOA talks are successful, Washington will continue to confront the alleged threats posed by the IRGC.