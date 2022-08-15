https://sputniknews.com/20220815/us-basketball-player-griner-appeals-against-her-sentence-in-drug-smuggling-case-1099604747.html
US Basketball Player Griner Appeals Against Her Sentence in Drug Smuggling Case
US Basketball Player Griner Appeals Against Her Sentence in Drug Smuggling Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug trafficking, has appealed against the court
"Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal against the verdict of the Khimki court," the lawyer said.Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years in jail on charges of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in Russia and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576).Before the sentence to Griner was announced, Washington reportedly offered Moscow to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia. Moscow reportedly suggested a more fair deal that would also involve another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.
09:08 GMT 15.08.2022 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 15.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug trafficking, has appealed against the court verdict, her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.
"Brittney Griner’s defense team has filed an appeal against the verdict of the Khimki court," the lawyer said.
Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years in jail on charges of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in Russia and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576).
Before the sentence to Griner was announced, Washington reportedly offered
Moscow to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia. Moscow reportedly suggested a more fair deal that would also involve another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.